5 reasons why MJF is a better heel than Roman Reigns

MJF and Roman Reigns are currently the biggest heels in AEW and WWE. The Tribal Chief is on another level because he's unquestionably the biggest star in all of professional wrestling right now. Since his return and subsequent heel turn, the reigning WWE Universal Champion has reached new heights, and he looks poised to break out as the next mainstream star from WWE.

On the other hand, MJF is one of the four pillars of AEW, and he's carving out a legacy for himself in his own right. The Salt of the Earth is easily the most detested member of the AEW roster. That being said, he's also as one of the biggest stars in AEW, so it's fair to call him a top-level heel in the industry.

While Reigns is the bigger star, and he has the aura of an unstoppable monster as the head of The Bloodline, MJF leads a stable of his own with The Pinnacle. Of course, MJF doesn't need a mouthpiece, and more often than not, he backs up his arrogance in the ring.

Arguments could be made for both sides, but there are certain aspects of being a heel where MJF trumps The Head of the Table. In this article, we'll look at 5 reasons why Maxwell Jacob Friedman is a better heel than Reigns.

#5. MJF is much better on the mic than Roman Reigns

TranquiloClubYT @TranquiloClubYT Contender for best AEW segment ever. 20 minutes of pure venom from MJF and Punk on the mic. That lived up to the astronomically high expectations. #AEWDynamite Contender for best AEW segment ever. 20 minutes of pure venom from MJF and Punk on the mic. That lived up to the astronomically high expectations. #AEWDynamite

MJF is an absolute weapon on the mic and right now, perhaps nobody except Paul Heyman and Eddie Kingston come close to his ability with a microphone in hand.

Roman Reigns is far from a bad promo, but having Heyman takes the weight off his shoulders. The Special Counsel is one of the best managers in the history of the business, so there aren't many occasions when Reigns truly needs speak for himself.

Meanwhile, MJF doesn't need anybody to speak for him. In the last few months especially, he has stepped up his game during his feuds against CM Punk, Darby Allin and Brian Pillman Jr. His punchlines are obnoxious, and they generate legitimate heat. Every time he speaks, he makes viewers root against him, and that's the exact purpose of a heel promo.

Given MJF's exemplary ability to produce a reaction from the crowd, he ranks higher than Roman Reigns as a heel in that department.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Colin Tessier