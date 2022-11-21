5 Reasons why MJF will be a better champion than Roman Reigns

With MJF winning the AEW World Championship at Full Gear, he became the equivalent of Roman Reigns in WWE in terms of being a top-heel champion of their respective promotions.

The Tribal Chief has kept the title hostage for over two years, and in that time, he has ascended to the top of the pro-wrestling food chain. He's unarguably the biggest star in the business, and nobody in WWE looks likely to dethrone him anytime soon.

As great as Roman Reigns is, MJF is a generational talent capable of absolute greatness. It could be argued that he will be a better World Champion than his WWE counterpart. We will look at five potential reasons why this might be the case.

#5. MJF is better than Roman Reigns inside the ring

As excellent as MJF's character work is, he's no slouch once the bell rings. He is excellent technically, he knows how to sell, and his matches never feel boring with how he paces the match.

While the Head of the Table is an excellent in-ring worker, his matches often drag with long breaks between actions, and matches feel like they go past their time limit. Moreover, every match seems to have a complicated finish because of the Bloodline's constant interference.

#4. MJF is better on the mic than the Tribal Chief

Stephen Roe @V1_OSW MJF is the best promo in the business right now imo. He's someone you could give a mic to & he could captivate an audience for 30 mins if he needed to



But Mox is my favourite promo in wrestling. He's just so believable. He can talke me into a match in 90seconds MJF is the best promo in the business right now imo. He's someone you could give a mic to & he could captivate an audience for 30 mins if he needed toBut Mox is my favourite promo in wrestling. He's just so believable. He can talke me into a match in 90seconds https://t.co/gCQ7HBKEuF

With the birth of the Tribal Chief character in 2022, Roman Reigns has taken his mic work to another level. He sounds like a big deal every time he cuts a promo.

However, he's no MJF on the mic. The Salt of the Earth has shown an excellent range when it comes to his work on the mic. Friedman has shown numerous times that he can turn the crowd as and when he wishes to. He has cut scathing promos as well as emotional promos that have explained his career.

MJF is arguably the greatest mic worker in the business right now. As a champion, it will be fascinating to see what he says on Dynamite after seeing his cameo at the media scrum.

#3. MJF's character as champion is unpredictable

Trevor Dame @TrevorDame I've seen the arguments that MJF doesn't need the title, that not being champion might better fit his character even. I get all of that. But he's the hottest guy in the promotion and sometimes you have to put the big belt on that guy and see how far he can run. I've seen the arguments that MJF doesn't need the title, that not being champion might better fit his character even. I get all of that. But he's the hottest guy in the promotion and sometimes you have to put the big belt on that guy and see how far he can run.

The Tribal Chief character is the most overact in the business right now, but it hasn't evolved in a long time. On the other hand, MJF is unpredictable as a character. Many were convinced he would turn babyface after his recent segments with the Firm, but William Regal turned on the BCC and added another dimension to MJF's character.

Will Friedman be a dominant heel or a cunning heel who will use any underhanded tactics to retain? The unpredictability of his character potentially makes him a far more interesting champion moving forward as compared to Roman Reigns, who has arguably grown stale over the past few months.

#2. MJF has a wider range of opponents to face

With two years as World Champion under his belt, Roman Reigns has run roughshod over the division. He has beaten Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and almost every big name in the company.

That's not the case with MJF. We are yet to see him interact with the likes of Kenny Omega, Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, and Bryan Danielson and all of those feuds sound amazing on paper. With many potential feuds on the horizon, his title reign is likely to be more interesting moving forward compared to Roman Reigns.

#1. MJF will never break character

MJF is unique because he doesn't play a character. He is always Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The Tribal Chief has often broken character during house shows and while that is charming in its own right, MJF always staying in character makes him an unbelievable champion.

Fans will always be unsure whether what he does is real or kayfabe and that ability is lost in modern wrestling. MJF does it to perfection, making his title reign potentially far more interesting.

