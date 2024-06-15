5 Reasons why Ricochet could ditch AEW to stay with WWE

With his WWE contract expiring soon, rumor has it that Ricochet may be on his way to All Elite Wrestling. Following years of being overlooked by WWE management, The One and Only may consider taking his ball elsewhere.

If recent reports are to go by, then it is all but confirmed that Ricochet will leave WWE once his contract expires. However, certain factors may make The Highlight of the Night stay with the Stamford-based promotion.

Considering the booming business period the company is going through, it won't be a surprise if the former Speed Champion decides to stay with WWE. In this article, let's look at five reasons Ricochet could ditch All Elite Wrestling to stay with World Wrestling Entertainment.

#5. Ricochet is currently involved in one of the hottest feuds on WWE RAW

In recent weeks, Ricochet has been embroiled in a tense rivalry with Bron Breakker. It is the first prominent rivalry that the former United States Champion has been involved in since he feuded with Logan Paul in 2023.

The fans loved the concept of a beloved babyface like Ricochet going up against a rampant newcomer in Bron Breakker. With Ilja Dragunov also part of the equation, the three stars are currently among the top acts on Monday Night RAW.

If recent signs are to go by, Ricochet may be in for a push in the coming days. At a time when stars like Dijak and Baron Corbin are struggling for proper TV time, getting multiple segments on RAW each week indicates the reliability of The One and Only in the eyes of the management.

#4. With WWE's recent partnerships, Ricochet can travel the world and compete with top stars

Since Vince McMahon's departure, WWE has appeared a lot more open to working with other promotions. From GCW to Pro Wrestling NOAH, multiple wrestling companies have been allowed to bring in WWE Superstars for one-off appearances.

Jordynne Grace, the current TNA Knockouts World Champion, recently had a brief run on NXT, where she feuded with the NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez. In response to Grace's NXT run, Tatum Paxley appeared on TNA's Against All Odds Pay-Per-View to answer the open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship.

A superstar who signs with AEW is allowed to wrestle all around the world, courtesy of the promotion's cordial relationship with other companies. However, with WWE also willing to open "the Forbidden Door," stars like Ricochet can compete across the globe without leaving the company.

It is a win-win situation for The One and Only under Triple H's regime. Not only will he get to test his limits in other promotions, but he could also enjoy the utmost stability working under the WWE banner.

#3. Ricochet may emerge as a contender for the World Heavyweight Championship in the coming months

As per recent reports, Ricochet has handed a notice to WWE management about not renewing his contract with the company. After missing out on many exciting free agents over the last year, Triple H will be gutted if WWE's Resident Superhero also departs the promotion.

If the 35-year-old somehow decides to stay with WWE, he may get rewarded for his loyalty. Although the World Heavyweight Championship scene on RAW is very crowded right now, the creative could gradually build Ricochet as a serious contender over the next few months.

Current AEW star Claudio Castagnoli, known to WWE fans as Cesaro, was also given a run in the main event scene in 2021 when his contract was nearing expiration.

Although Vince McMahon gave up on The Swiss Superman soon after, it may not be the case under Triple H, who is known to give a longer rope to his talent. It will be interesting to see how the former WWE Speed Champion fares as a main event talent if the management gives him a long run on the upper card.

#2. WWE's Resident Superhero may get overlooked in AEW as well

As exciting as a move to AEW sounds, life may not necessarily be a bed full of roses for The Highlight of the Night in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Tony Khan is notorious for signing every major free agent available in the market. Unfortunately, many such new signings find themselves directionless just a few months after their debut.

Keith Lee, Miro, and Lance Archer are some of the prominent names who were brought in to boost the company's roster, only to be left sitting on the sidelines in favor of other superstars. In a roster filled with high-flying performers, The Future of the Flight could find it extremely difficult to find his footing.

Considering the evident issues in his promo game, the former United States Champion could easily get lost in the shuffle working in Tony Khan's promotion.

#1. The Highlight of the Night may not want to go away from Samantha Irvin

Popular WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has been in a relationship with Ricochet for the past few years. The duo got engaged in 2023 and have been constantly recognized as a couple on WWE television.

While The Highlight of the Night has no dates left on his WWE deal, Samantha Irvin will stay in the Stamford-based promotion until her contractual obligations are finished.

The One and Only got engaged to Samantha Irvin in 2023. [Image credits: the stars's Instagram]

Professional Wrestling is a very hectic business. Wrestlers are on the road for almost the entire year, and the presence of a loved one helps significantly in carrying on with their stressful schedule.

The former Intercontinental Champion will likely consider the situation with his fiancée before making his next move. Although Ricochet could find better opportunities elsewhere, the thought of going away from his future life partner could prompt the highflyer to keep trying his luck in the WWE.