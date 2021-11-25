5 reasons why Rok-C should sign with AEW

When AEW looks at the independent scene right now, there is one name that should stand out amongst the rest: Rok-C. The young star is making a name for herself around North America, and has all the tools necessary to make it in Tony Khan's promotion.

She was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his wife Sharmell, at the Reality of Wrestling school based in Texas.

Not only is she a multi-time champion, but she is also competing against some of the best in the world and holding her own. Rok-C turned 20 earlier this month, and her future is looking increasingly brighter with every passing day.

That being said, here are five reasons why Rok-C should sign with AEW.

#5 Rok-C would add an incredible amount of experience to the AEW roster at such a young age

Rok-C may have only been born in 2001, but the experience she's built over the last couple of years will put her in good stead for the rest of her career. Not only was she trained by one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time, she faced some well-established performers very early on.

Some of her early recorded matches saw Rok-C face the likes of Hyan, WWE superstar Shotzi and wrestling legend Jazz. Not many wrestlers early into their careers can say they have stepped into the ring with a number of well-established stars.

All Elite Wrestling has no doubt have taken notice of The Prodigy's rise over the last couple of years. After all, AEW has been giving a lot of wrestlers from the independent circuit opportunities. One star who has spent a lot of time with Tony Khan's promotion is Rok-C's friend, Skye Blue, who is on a similar path to the Texan.

Rok-C confirmed in October with Fightful that she had been contacted by AEW in the past but was unable to commit due to other commitments. There's no doubt that with 2022 just around the corner, AEW will want to make sure she is tied down to their company sooner rather than later.

She would be a welcome addition to bring all the experience she has learned over the last few years to enhance the AEW women's division. The signing simply just has to happen, and Tony Khan would be foolish not to try and make it happen once again.

