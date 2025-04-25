5 Reasons why Samoa Joe should NOT be the one to dethrone Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship reign could be in serious jeopardy as his next challenger is a former champion. He and the Death Riders managed to keep the title of the Puryevor of Violence after the faction interfered in almost every title defense.

Samoa Joe will be challenging Moxley at the Beach Break edition of Dynamite on May 14, 2025. The match was made official after the reigning AEW World Trios Champion directly addressed the leader of the Death Riders. With The Opps by his side, many believe the Samoan Submission Machine could be the one to dethrone Jon Moxley.

While a title change might benefit AEW, let's examine why Samoa should not win.

#5. Fans would want the mighty villain to fall on a bigger stage

Jon Moxley's title reign has been highly criticized over the past few months. Fans have wanted him to drop the top prize, but he didn't. They were enraged when Moxley defeated Swerve Strickland, as the Realest star has been a fan favorite.

It seems like he is slated to lose the championship on a bigger stage, like All In. The pay-per-view is just a couple of months away. Jon Moxley's match against Samoa Joe will be on a Dynamite special. Many believe the title should change hands at a bigger stage.

#4. Samoa Joe is already a champion

The Samoan Submission Machine won the AEW World Trios Championship on the Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite. The Opps' Joe, Kastuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated the Death Riders and ended the latter's mediocre run.

While Samoa is already holding another championship, another star should dethrone the Puryevor of Violence.

#3. If Samoa Joe wins, the dynamics of his future challengers won't fit

The reigning AEW World Champion has made many enemies throughout the months. His next challenger will be determined at Double or Nothing in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals.

The tournament is almost concluded, with Kyle Fletcher, Hangman Page, and Will Ospreay surviving the gauntlet. The latter is already in the finals, and Hangman will face Kyle in the semifinals next week.

The fan favorites to win the tournament are Hangman Page and Will Ospreay. While Samoa Joe is a babyface now, his facing another face will not make sense.

#2. Short-term feud

Samoa Joe and the Opps went after the Death Riders a few weeks ago. After a few weeks of rivalry, the Opps dethroned Jon Moxley and company. Later in the Spring BreakThru Collision episode, the world champion put the Samoan Submission Machine on notice.

Joe accepted the challenge on this week's Dynamite, and their world title match was made official. Fans aren't invested in the feud as of now, so the change at Beach Break would mean less.

#1. Jon Moxley losing two times in one month wouldn't be good

The Puryevor of Violence has been known as the flagbearer of AEW. He has been booked strongly for the majority of his run. However, he was choked out by Samoa Joe in the middle of the ring to win the AEW World Trios Championship.

The reigning AEW World Champion hasn't been booked to lose too many matches. Losing to Samoa for the second time in a row may decrease his importance.

It will be interesting to see what goes down at the Beach Break edition of Dynamite when Samoa Joe battles Jon Moxley.

