5 recently released WWE Superstars who could be AEW's Devil

AEW's Devil has been a major talking point in the pro wrestling community for a while. While the person behind the mask hasn't been revealed, the character has played a significant role in the MJF-Samoa Joe feud. The mysterious figure and his goons have attacked The Salt of the Earth and his associates numerous times.

With the year about to conclude and the Worlds End pay-per-view inching closer, we will look at the five former WWE names who could debut in AEW as The Devil after recently being released.

#5 Mustafa Ali could be in line for a big push as the man behind the mask

Mustafa Ali had it all in WWE until he didn't. From competing for the Intercontinental Title at Night of Champions in May 2023 to being released in September, he had a roller-coaster final year in the company.

Ali could be the perfect candidate to portray the masked assailant in AEW since he led a similar faction in WWE called RETRIBUTION. After his release from the sports entertainment juggernaut, the star could be motivated to prove his credibility on a new stage. Ali's high-flying moveset would also allow him to go toe-to-toe with some top All Elite Wrestling stars like MJF and 'Hangman' Adam Page.

#4 Top Dolla is waiting to make a comeback, and AEW seems pretty welcoming

Top Dolla's WWE non-complete clause concluded today, allowing him to join a top company like AEW soon.

During his stint in the Stamford-based company, Dolla shared the squared circle with prominent names like LA Knight. Hence, he could be ready to take up a significant role on AEW television if given the opportunity.

Dolla's potential AEW signing would add much-needed depth and freshness to the roster. Moreover, he has a history with Swerve Strickland, which could allow the creative team to produce a compelling storyline. The former Hit Row member has an impressive physical stature and could be a credible candidate to portray the fearsome Devil character.

#3 Matt Riddle could be up for a character change, and The Devil beckons

Make no mistake: several seasoned wrestlers have failed to achieve the success Matt Riddle enjoyed during his WWE run. This proves that he has the skills to play diverse gimmicks on TV.

Nobody knows the intricate details of the Devil character, but there's much hype surrounding the angle. Hence, someone like Riddle could be willing to take up the role and embark on a new journey in AEW. While the former MMA star is known for his fun-loving on-screen character, he could adopt a completely different persona this time around.

#2 Dana Brooke could do with a character reboot

Dana Brooke is experienced inside the ring and has worked with several veterans of the sport. She was a part of one of the most fun and unique WWE angles surrounding the now-defunct 24/7 Championship. Hence, she might have the necessary tools to play the red-hot AEW gimmick.

Brooke could also bring the much-needed freshness to the women's roster. If the Tony Khan-led creative team introduces the former WWE star as The Devil, it would be a massive surprise for the audience.

#1 Dolph Ziggler will likely ace the dark character

Think of Dolph Ziggler, and you remember the colorful character he has played in WWE. Ziggler is also popular as a solid worker and someone who can champion a cause, no matter what it takes. It was a genuine shock for the wrestling fraternity when he was released from the Stamford-based company.

The Devil could be just what the former champion needs to make the pro wrestling audience chant his name again. Ziggler's real-life brother, Ryan Nemeth, is already with AEW and could combine forces with him if he signs with the company.