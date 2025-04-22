5 stars who could align with The Young Bucks in AEW

At AEW Dynasty, The Young Bucks made their shocking return during the Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland main event bout. The duo destroyed a war-torn Strickland, allowing Moxley to secure the three-count over his resilient opponent.

Aside from targeting Swerve, The Bucks teased a feud with Kenny Omega. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions have also reunited with Kazuchika Okada, further strengthening their numbers game heading into the summer.

The Young Bucks also tried to get The Death Riders on their side. However, Jon Moxley has bluntly refused to work alongside The Bucks after the duo interfered in the stable's recent bout against The Opps.

While The One True King may not be willing to assist the two Executive Vice Presidents of AEW, the duo may find support from other members of the roster. In this article, let's look at five stars who could join The Young Bucks in AEW.

#5. MJF could join forces with The Young Bucks if The Hurt Syndicate refuses to let him in

MJF has been trying to get recruited by The Hurt Syndicate for the past several weeks. While MVP seems to be in favor of bringing in The Salt of the Earth, Bobby Lashley has actively shown his disagreement with the idea.

If the Syndicate refused to let the Devil in, MJF could take his talents elsewhere. The former AEW World Champion could decide to join forces with The Young Bucks, who could grant him authoritative power in exchange.

MJF has not always seen eye to eye with The Bucks. However, the two sides could be willing to keep aside their past differences to work towards a mutual goal.

The Young Bucks would greatly benefit from an alliance with The Devil, who could help them strengthen their hold over the rest of the roster. Meanwhile, the EVPs could assist Maxwell Jacob Friedman in getting his hands on his second World Title.

The Bucks had also approached Hangman Page for a possible reunion. However, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is unlikely to align himself with the villainous faction again. If Hangman refuses to do The Bucks' dirty work, the duo could call upon his arch-rival to get the job done.

#4. Ricochet would be willing to help The Young Bucks

Since his debut at All In 2024, Ricochet has emerged as one of the brightest stars in AEW. After struggling to get the desired crowd reactions, The One and Only made a career-defining move by turning heel.

The former WWE United States Champion has emerged as one of the most entertaining villains in the Jacksonville-based promotion in the past few months. Ricochet could take things up a notch as a heel by pledging his allegiance to The Young Bucks.

The Highlight of the Night could become even more dominant if he had a faction by his side. Ricochet's current persona is quite similar to The Bucks' onscreen personalities.

The trio could do a number of incredible things as a unit. The three stars could generate immense heel heat from the audience, who have no love left for any of them. Moreover, Ricochet and The Young Bucks could deliver many amazing in-ring performances together.

Ricochet has appeared to be hungry for the spotlight since embracing his villainous side. The One and Only's greed for gold could lead him to join the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. The New Elite would gladly include the high-flying sensation in their group, as it would give them another member to fight off Swerve and his allies.

#3. Britt Baker could bring her AEW career back on track

Britt Baker has been away from in-ring competition since November 2024. The Doctor has not been featured in the main event scene for a long time, and it's high time she took some measures to change that.

The DMD's constant backstage tussles with other members of the roster have led to a decline in her popularity in AEW. However, Tony Khan would not want to part ways with a talent like Baker, who helped carry the promotion's women's division in its early years.

In a shocking turn of events, The DMD could return to AEW to align herself with The Young Bucks. The former Women's World Champion could turn to the EVPs to help her re-enter the title picture.

Britt Baker's recent performances in important matches might prevent her from challenging Toni Storm for her title. However, The Doctor could get a title shot against The Timeless One if she joins forces with the New Elite.

#2. and #1. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson could return to All Elite Wrestling

In February 2025, WWE parted ways with The Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Considering their history with The Young Bucks, the duo could end up in AEW soon.

The arrival of The Good Brothers could make The New Elite even more dangerous. Gallows and Anderson could serve as the enforcers of the group, allowing The Bucks to win their upcoming war against Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega.

The Good Brothers have significant experience in the wrestling industry, and the two stars could bring a lot of value to the AEW tag team division. With The Young Bucks currently looking to feud with top singles stars, Gallows and Anderson could turn their attention towards the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions made a few appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021. The duo worked alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to terrorize the rest of the roster. The Good Brothers could pick things up where they left off by rejoining the alliance with The Bucks upon their return.

