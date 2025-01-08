5 Stars who could become the No. 1 contender for Jon Moxley's AEW World Title on Dynamite 

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will have a massive impact on the promotion's main event scene. The show will feature a high-stakes Casino Gauntlet match, whose winner will battle Jon Moxley on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

The Purveyor of Violence is currently dealing with Rated FTR, a team that is adamant about ending the chaotic reign of The Death Riders. Aside from Cope, many other stars have hinted at going after The Ace of All Elite Wrestling in the past few weeks.

From an exciting high-flyer to an industry veteran, there are several intriguing choices that could emerge victorious in the Casino Gauntlet match. In this article, let's look at five stars who could become the No.1 contender for Jon Moxley's AEW World Title on Dynamite.

#5. Jay White could earn a singles bout against Jon Moxley

Jay White has been chasing the AEW World Championship for a while. At Worlds End 2024, The Catalyst almost secured a three count over Jon Moxley in the four-way match before Wheeler Yuta made the save.

Yuta's intervention allowed Moxley to pin Switchblade and retain his title. While he may have lost at Worlds End 2024, Jay White's issues with The Death Riders are far from over.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has been confirmed to be one of the participants in Wednesday's Casino Gauntlet match. King Switch could pick up the win in this contest to set up a singles bout against The Deathrider on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

Switchblade also had to deal with the threats of 'Hangman' Adam Page and Orange Cassidy the last time he challenged for the AEW World Title. If White outlasts the other competitors in Wednesday's Gauntlet match, he will finally secure a one-on-one match with Jon Moxley.

#4. Kenny Omega could kick off a new era for AEW by winning the Casino Gauntlet match

At Worlds End 2024, Kenny Omega finally made his return to All Elite Wrestling. After a memorable battle against Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty, The Cleaner is now set to appear on AEW Dynamite this week.

In a surprising turn of events, Kenny Omega could enter the Casino Gauntlet match as the final participant. The Best Bout Machine could immediately run through the other entrants to punch his ticket to Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

The underwhelming response to Jon Moxley's fourth World Title reign has emerged as a matter of concern. The Death Riders' storyline has arguably failed to make the desired impact, and a section of the audience believes that it is time to end Moxley's reign at the top.

Kenny Omega would be the perfect candidate to take the title off Moxley and begin a new era for All Elite Wrestling. It could be a new beginning for The Cleaner as well, who could finally get his desired "Roman Reigns-like" presentation in the Jacksonville-based promotion. With Omega at the helm, the Tony Khan-led company is likely to draw better ratings in 2025.

#3. Ricochet could continue his recent momentum on Dynamite

Ricochet recently challenged Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Wrestle Dynasty 2025. A few days earlier, The One and Only brutalized Swerve Strickland with a pair of scissors on Dynamite.

The last few days have been quite eventful for the former WWE United States Champion and he would like to further boost his momentum by winning the Casino Gauntlet match on Dynamite. Having turned heel recently, The One and Only could have a few tricks up his sleeves to outsmart the other competitors.

A victory on Wednesday would put Ricochet on a collision course with Jon Moxley on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. While he may not dethrone The Purveyor of Violence, a great showing against the reigning AEW World Champion could further elevate Ricochet's status in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#2. Jeff Jarrett could get his shot at the AEW World Championship

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett made a huge announcement regarding his AEW future. The Last Outlaw revealed that he has signed his final pro wrestling contract, and he intends to capture the AEW World Championship before he retires.

The latest episode of Dynamite could witness Jeff Jarrett deliver a career-defining performance. Double J could emerge as the new symbol of persistence on Wednesday night. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion could defy the odds on Dynamite to emerge as the unlikely victor in the Casino Gauntlet match.

Defeating several top AEW stars would certainly boost Jarrett's credibility as a potential challenger for the company's most prestigious title. While Tony Khan is unlikely to crown a 57-year-old Jarrett as the new World Champion, The Last Outlaw could still put up a solid fight against Jon Moxley on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

#1. MJF could enter the World Title picture yet again

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is seemingly eyeing the AEW World Championship again. After concluding his rivalry with Adam Cole at Worlds End 2024, The Salt of the Earth sent a message to Jon Moxley during a backstage promo.

The Devil vowed to reclaim the AEW World Title, stating that he does not care about the threat of The Death Riders. Although Moxley has taken down many top babyfaces in his reign, a wicked heel like MJF could pose a serious threat to his mission.

Interestingly, it was MJF himself who ended the Mox's previous world title reign. The two stars have previously showcased incredible chemistry, and fans wouldn't mind if The Devil goes after The Ace of All Elite Wrestling again.

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, MJF could steal the victory in the high-stakes Casino Gauntlet match. The Salt of the Earth could use unfair means to earn a huge win on Wednesday night.

Jon Moxley would be elated to have MJF as his next challenger, as he would like to settle his unfinished business with the 28-year-old star.

