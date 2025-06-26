5 stars who could help Hangman Page to take revenge against The Young Bucks after AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page and Jon Moxley are scheduled to collide at All In: Texas for the AEW World Championship. While the match is going down between the two stars, many stars are involved in this high-stakes feud. For many months, the Purveyor of Violence has taken the help of his Death Riders partners to overcome several contenders. Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Cope, Swerve Strickland, and many other stars couldn't survive the numbers game.

Ad

Apart from Death Riders, Young Bucks have also changed sides and have gone against Hangman Page. At first, the EVPs tried to support the Cowboy, but the latter dismissed their alliance multiple times. While Bucks still pretended that Page was their friend on screen, things took a dark turn in the recent edition of Dynamite.

Hangman Page fought Beast Mortos in the main event of the flagship show. After the former AEW World Champion emerged victorious, Young Bucks arrived in the ring and delivered the EVP trigger to him. Later, Jon Moxley also took advantage of the situation and decided to weaken his All In opponent.

Ad

Trending

Now that the Cowboy is swarmed by multiple enemies, he might need some backup in the coming weeks. Let's take a look at some of the names that could assist the former AEW World Champion.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

#3. Opps

Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs have been dominating the trios division in the past few months. While Hook was part of the faction at first, his injuries forced AEW to insert the former TNT Champion into the faction. Days later, the Opps defeated the Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championships. Despite standing tall over them, the trio is still feuding with the Death Riders.

Ad

Ad

Along with Death Riders, the Opps also targeted Young Bucks multiple times. With the Samoa Joe-led faction siding with Page, the latter could easily overcome the EVPs.

#2. Will Ospreay

The Aerial Assassin lost to Hangman Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Despite losing, Will Ospreay vowed to help him against the Death Riders ahead of All In. The former International Champion put himself at risk for the Cowboy multiple times to save him from the Death Riders.

Ad

Ad

Now that the Young Bucks have also turned on the former AEW World Champion, Will Ospreay should align with Page and take them down.

#1. Will Swerve Strickland keep his differences aside to help Hangman Page before AEW All In?

The Realest star hasn't been on good terms with Hangman. The duo has fought multiple times and had bloody feuds. Many fans consider it one of the best rivalries in business. The two stars have confronted each other multiple times, and their hatred appears to remain the same.

Ad

Ad

In the past few weeks, the Cowboy saved Strickland multiple times from the Young Bucks. After the recent attack on Adam Page, the latter might need The Realest's backup. It seems like Swerve Strickland can pay Page back by getting rid of the EVPs for him. Also, Swerve already has some scores to settle with the Young Bucks, as the duo cost the former the AEW World Championship at Dynasty.

It will be interesting to see what will go down in the coming weeks ahead of All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More