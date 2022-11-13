5 stars who were signed to both WWE and AEW in 2022

The war between AEW and WWE has heated up over the past few years as there have been several former WWE stars making the surprise jump over to All Elite Wrestling, including Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) and Bryan Danielson.

But in 2022, it was the first time that notable AEW wrestlers headed the opposite way. There are now a handful of WWE stars who have appeared in both WWE and AEW over the past 12 months. Here is a list of five stars who were signed to both WWE and AEW in 2022.

#5. Jeff Jarrett appeared at both WWE SummerSlam and AEW Dynamite

Jeff Jarrett is a third-generation professional wrestler whose family has been involved in the wrestling business for many decades. The WWE Hall of Famer has made a mark in multiple promotions from WWE to WCW and even founded a couple of promotions as well, namely, IMPACT Wrestling and Global Force Wrestling.

At 55 years old, many fans thought Double J would be winding down his career and enjoying the fruits of his labor. Instead, the former WCW legend made somewhat of a mini-comeback in 2022.

Back in May, he returned to WWE to become its Senior Vice President of Live Events. In the lead-up to SummerSlam, he even appeared on television to officiate the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match between The Usos and The Street Profits. It made sense, given the event took place in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. However, Jarrett left the company after only three months in August 2022.

A few weeks ago, the former IMPACT Wrestling executive made his shocking debut on AEW Dynamite, hitting Darby Allin with a guitar. He has since aligned with Jay Lethal and challenged the duo of Sting and Allin for a match at Full Gear.

AEW President Tony Khan announced that Jarrett would serve as the Director of Business Development, which primarily specializes in the live events calendar, aside from being an on-air talent. Jeff Jarrett will reportedly help AEW with international business.

With his move to Jacksonville, The King of the Mountain has now appeared in every major wrestling company possible. Who would have thought that Jeff Jarrett would appear on both WWE and AEW television in 2022?

#4. Stokely Hathaway was a manager in WWE NXT 2.0 before debuting at AEW Double or Nothing

At the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Jade Cargill found herself a new manager in the form of Stokely Hathaway. He would further establish his presence in the company by forming The Firm, which consists of W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, The Gunn Club, and Lee Moriarty.

The stable initially helped MJF in his quest to challenge for the AEW World Championship, but they have since turned on The Long Island Loudmouth. It's clear, however, that Stokely Hathaway's influence is here to stay.

Just a couple of months prior, the former Malcolm Bivens was a regular fixture on NXT 2.0 and the manager for the Diamond Mine stable, wed by Roderick Strong. However, he was released from the company in April 2022 after allegedly turning down a contract renewal, bringing to an end a three-year stint with the company.

#3. William Regal was NXT's general manager before debuting at AEW Revolution

William Regal was among the most shocking names on the list of superstars released by WWE earlier this year. He was a crucial authority figure in NXT and served backstage as a coach and talent scout while playing an instrumental part in developing the brand.

In his 22-year career with WWE, Regal had a stellar career and won multiple titles. He was also a close confidante of Triple H, who gave him a prominent role in the black-and-gold brand. One wonders if The Game had not taken an extended health break which led Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard to take over NXT 2.0, Regal would still be with the company.

According to Wrestling Observer Live, the reason for WWE parting ways with Regal was that he no longer had a role in NXT. The former black-and-gold brand was entirely changed the previous year and even rebranded into NXT 2.0.

The following is a statement released by WWE concerning Regal's exit:

"With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we’ve decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best."

WWE's loss was AEW's gain, as William Regal would then make a surprise appearance at Revolution in February. He would quickly align with the Blackpool Combat Club, lending his mentorship to the likes of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta. He has thrived in that role and even excelled in commentary during BCC's matches.

#2. Claudio Castagnoli quietly left WWE earlier this year before making a surprise debut at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Cesaro created a buzz among fans by unexpectedly leaving WWE earlier this year. His departure came as a surprise as he worked in WWE for over a decade, earning a reputation as one of the most beloved stars in the business.

The Swiss Superman was poised to break out a few times. Whether it was winning the inaugural Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal or defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37, it felt like he was on the precipice of reaching the top of the mountain. Unfortunately, it never happened for Cesaro.

As reported by PWInsider, both sides were in contract negotiations, but a new deal wasn't signed. This led to the Swiss star quietly ending his decade-long association with WWE.

Real-name Claudio Castagnoli didn't stay under the radar for long, however. He made his swift return to pro wrestling as a last-minute replacement for Bryan Danielson at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in his match against Zack Sabre Jr. He later aligned with the Blackpool Combat Club and even won the ROH Championship. Can Claudio make good on his promise to become a top star in Tony Khan's competition? Only time will tell.

#1. Cody Rhodes lost the TNT Championship at AEW Beach Break before making a surprise return at WWE WrestleMania 38

It felt like a lifetime ago, but Cody Rhodes left AEW in February 2022 to return to WWE in one of the most shocking news stories of the year. This was even more surprising given that Cody was one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling and constantly poked fun at his current employers while he was there.

He was also the first man in All Elite Wrestling history to win a championship more than once, becoming a multi-time TNT Champion, beating the aforementioned Brodie Lee to win his second title and Sammy Guevara during Rampage: Holiday Bash in 2021 to win his third.

The American Nightmare made his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as a surprise opponent for Seth Rollins. He would go on to have a series of outstanding matches with The Visionary that proved the former EVP could hang with WWE's top stars.

There were rumors that Cody Rhodes would be the one pegged to dethrone Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. But an unfortunate injury before WWE Hell In A Cell put a stop to that. Despite the temporary setback, it's undeniable that Cody Rhodes made a successful transition from All Elite Wrestling back to WWE this year.

