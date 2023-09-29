5 stars who you totally forgot were still in AEW

The AEW roster is stacked with some of the most popular names in the industry. With two weekly programs and a number of pay-per-views, which Tony Khan is planning to increase to one per month, several wrestlers are in feuds and storylines - but there are some who haven't been seen in a while.

These are the ones who possibly run the risk of being 'future endeavored' by the Jacksonville-based company.

#1. Anthony Ogogo

Anthony Ogogo had a feud with none other than Cody Rhodes when he first made his debut in AEW. However, that one petered out, and he's not been seen on either Dynamite or Collision for a while now. Ogogo should have been a big draw for AEW, after all, he is an amateur boxer and was a competitor in the 2012 Olympic Games.

#2. Kip Sabian

Kip Sabian has been with the Jacksonville-based company since 2019, but he hasn't been seen on television since August 2022. That's a far cry from his Double or Nothing debut, where he defeated Sammy Guevara - who's having a dream run in AEW right now. He's feuded with Dustin Rhodes and also faced Adam 'Hangman' Page and Kenny Omega for the Tag Team Championship, teaming up with Jimmy Havoc.

#3. Jay Lethal

Jay Lethal should have been a big deal in the company. The former ROH World Heavyweight Champion had everything to show when he first signed up in 2021. When he came in, he directly went into a feud for the TNT Championship and clashed with Sammy Guevara. Since then, he's been part of several feuds, including those with Ric Flair, Darby Allin, Sting, and others. However, he's been out of action since June.

#4. Tony Nese

Tony Nese has a fan following - after all, he was on the WWE roster and was also the Cruiserweight Champion. Prior to that, he had a great run in the Indies. But he hasn't done anything of note since he joined them in 2021. He's been challenging the likes of Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship and teaming up with Josh Woods, but he hasn't been seen on AEW programming for a while now.

#5. Cole Karter

If there's ever a footnote in the roster history, it's Cole Karter. Quickly signed up after his release from NXT in 2020, Karter hasn't been seen on television after the dissolution of the stable The Factory, which also had fellow disappeared name Anthony Ogogo, along with Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo.

What do you think? Should any of these names make a return to the main roster? Tell us all about it in the comments section.