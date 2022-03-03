5 Storylines AEW could book after Tony Khan's purchase of Ring of Honor

AEW President Tony Khan teased a massive announcement over the past week and revealed his surprise in the opening minutes of Dynamite. Khan had finalized the purchase of Ring of Honor, a historical wrestling promotion.

Rob Feinstein initially founded ROH in 2002, and the promotion acted as the starting point for many famous wrestlers today. Adam Cole, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and The Young Bucks are just a few stars bred from ROH.

Unfortunately, the promotion released all its wrestlers in December 2021 as it could no longer actively keep up with productions. Now that Tony Khan is the new owner, the promotion will likely cross over with AEW. This list will dive into some interesting possible scenarios fans could end up seeing.

5. The Briscoe Brothers vs. FTR

The Briscoes are the current ROH World Tag Team Champions.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler consider themselves the greatest tag team in modern wrestling. Several fans would disagree, especially those who consider The Briscoe Brothers to be the greatest.

The Briscoes have taken to Twitter quite a few times to call out AEW to sign them. FTR also briefly interacted with the brothers when they made a surprise appearance in the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

The two teams are bound to collide at some point, and Dax and Cash might even walk away with the ROH World Tag Team Championships.

4. Bandido could team up or feud against the Lucha Brothers

Bandido is considered by some to be one of the best - if not the best - luchadors in the world. The star blazed his way through ROH and quickly captured the ROH World Championship.

The Lucha Brothers often have to be pit up against wrestlers who might be high flyers but aren't luchadores. The wrestling style is native to Mexico and, as such very distinct.

Having the brothers pair up with Bandido could result in some interesting and entertaining matches. On the flip-side, making them feud against him, especially with Penta Oscuro being darker, could make for deep storytelling.

3. CM Punk and Bryan Danielson feuding in ROH

CM Punk and Danielson before a match during their ROH days.

CM Punk and Danielson are two of the most active veterans in AEW today. Both stars made a name for themselves while they were in the early stages of their careers. The former WWE stars were also inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame not too long ago.

As Hall of Famers of the promotion, Danielson and Punk could have a feud to establish who the actual greatest ROH wrestler is. The two wrestlers could squeeze in quite a few callbacks to their runs for hardcore fans to enjoy simultaneously.

2. Shane McMahon actually being the General Manager of ROH

Shane McMahon was shockingly released from his wrestling and booking duties in WWE after the 2022 Royal Rumble

During his announcement on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan made a point to note that Shane McMahon wasn't the one who bought ROH. Internet rumors have been buzzing since McMahon's release from his father's company. One of the rumors was that he'd buy ROH or start his own promotion.

AEW could still be hiding McMahon's involvement, as the 52 year old has a lifetime of wrestling industry experience. He could still shockingly be involved as a General Manager, adding to the AEW/WWE feud.

1. Cody Rhodes emerges as the GM of ROH in an AEW invasion angle

Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi both left All Elite Wrestling less than a month ago. Both stars were integral to the rise of AEW and held important backstage roles.

Fans have speculated that Rhodes could return to WWE, but now with the acquisition of ROH, new speculations have arisen. The more interesting story would be Rhodes signing with ROH and acting as its general manager. At the same time, The American Nightmare could lead an invasion angle much like nWo's invasion of WWE.

There's currently no concrete information on this, but it would be the most entertaining outcome.

Edited by Pratik Singh