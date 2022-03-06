5 surprises that can happen at AEW Revolution 2022

AEW Revolution is the first annual pay-per-view offered by All Elite Wrestling for 2022. The event will be followed by three more later this year: Double or Nothing on Memorial Day weekend, All Out in August-September, and Full Gear in November.

Unlike WWE, AEW pay-per-views are spaced out over the span of months, with special themed Dynamites like Beach Break and Winter is Coming filling the spaces between. This has made big events in the promotion feel far more important and set the stage for exciting moments.

While many stars have already debuted in AEW over the last year, Revolution is the biggest stage to introduce a new wrestler. Returns will also be magnified since fan excitement is at a high point.

In this list, we'll explore five possible surprises fans could see at AEW Revolution.

#5. Wardlaw finally turns on MJF

Friedman reminded Warlow that he's not employed by AEW but by him.

Wardlow has been MJF's bodyguard since his debut on the November 13, 2019 episode of Dynamite. Friedman has since extensively used the 34-year-old to do his bidding. Wardlow has been tasked with saving MJF from stronger opponents as well as attacking and overwhelming unsuspecting enemies.

However, tensions between the two have been bubbling for the past few months. The War Dog seems less and less willing to do Friedman's bidding, something the Salt of the Earth has noticed.

However, during the latest episode of Dynamite, MJF lashed out at Wardlow, striking him in the face. Wardlow seems about ready to snap, and the fans have been waiting for it. It's possible that Friedman will finally get what's coming to him at AEW Revolution.

#4. Jeff Hardy debuts at AEW Revolution

While reports have suggested that Jeff Hardy will make his debut on Dynamite this coming Wednesday, AEW could flip the script tonight.

Having Hardy debut at the pay-per-view could draw a massive amount of buzz and lead into a greater draw for Dynamite. Hardy is a known name in wrestling and would be better suited to debut on a grand stage.

Jeff's arrival in AEW will also signal that Matt's retirement is at hand. Older brother Matt has stated publicly that he'll retire after the next Hardy Boyz run, which will likely begin this year.

#3. Adam Cole steals a win and becomes the new AEW Champion

Cole has been the face of nearly every promotion he's been in.

Adam Cole was the face of WWE NXT and is considered by some fans to be one of the greatest wrestlers today. Cole and the Undisputed Era dominated NXT during their time there and could do the same in AEW.

Hangman Page has been the champion for around 80+ days, which pales in comparison to the AEW World Championship's past holders. With fans expecting a reign equaling or exceeding Kenny Omega's, Adam Cole could shock the world by defeating the Cowboy at AEW Revolution.

With Omega on the shelf and little storyline progression, Hangman's reign so far has been largely forgettable. Page himself has seemed frustrated by it, and a loss tonight could even open up a heel turn in the near future.

#2. Andrade betrays Matt Hardy and usurps the AHFO from him

Andrade "El Idolo" has had two TNT Championship shots in the past two weeks. While both matches were incredibly well-received by fans, Andrade came up short both times.

With Jeff Hardy's rumored debut occurring within the next week, Matt will have to part with the AHFO. Having Hardy lose everything he built in a shocking betrayal at Revolution would set the stage for a Hardy Boyz vs. Andrade Family Office feud.

#1. Kenny Omega makes a shocking return at AEW Revolution

Omega is the self-attributed "Belt Collector"

Kenny Omega has not been medically cleared to compete yet, at least not publicly. The former AEW World Champion has been recovering from a slew of injuries since dropping the title to Hangman Page at Full Gear last year.

However, hearing his theme song at AEW Revolution would drive the fans into a frenzy. Despite mixed reactions to the over-the-top maniacal character he portrayed in his title run, AEW diehards have been expressing how much they miss The Cleaner since his hiatus began.

Omega could simply make an appearance without wrestling, reminding fans that he's not gone anywhere. Kenny's return would undoubtedly set the stage for a monster run in 2022.

