Jeff Hardy set to make his AEW debut at upcoming show - Reports

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Jeff Hardy and whether he will join AEW or not ever since it was announced by WWE that they released the Charismatic Enigma.

Hardy did say in an interview that he was headed to All Elite Wrestling, and a recent report from Fightful Select by way of the Wrestle Purists Twitter Handle added to the same.

Jeff Hardy was having a great run with the WWE until things changed at a live event where Hardy teamed up with King Woods and Drew McIntyre but decided to leave the match midway through the crowd. WWE asked him to get a drug test after the incident, which Jeff refused and he was let go from the promotion.

The Wrestle Purists Twitter handle states that Jeff Hardy will be All Elite soon as he is supposed to be on next week's Dynamite, but it is unclear if he will appear on the program.

"Jeff Hardy will be All Elite soon. Hardy is slated to be at Wednesday's Dynamite, though its not sure if he's appearing on the program as soon as then."

AEW assured that substance abuse was not the reason for Jeff Hardy's WWE departure

According to Fightful Select via the Wrestle Purists Twitter handle, it has been reported that All Elite Wrestling has received assurances that Jeff Hardy's departure from WWE had nothing to do with substance abuse.

As a result, they plan on bringing Hardy in as quickly as possible.

"The working plan has been for Jeff Hardy to come in to AEW fairly quickly after AEW was assured there were no substance issues that led to his WWE departure."

What are your plans for Jeff Hardy should he become All Elite?

