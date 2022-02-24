Jeff Hardy spills the beans on his AEW status 

Jeff Hardy has seemingly revealed that he's joining AEW.

Ever since he departed WWE in December 2021, there has been rampant speculation regarding The Charismatic Enigma's next step in the business. Many fans expressed their desire to see him sign a contract with AEW and reunite with his brother, Matt Hardy.

At one of his recent music concerts, Jeff Hardy was spotted chatting with Jared Myers, where he straight-up confirmed that he was "going to AEW." Furthermore, the former WWE Champion added that he was very "nervous" and "excited" about his imminent arrival in All Elite Wrestling.

"I’m going to AEW. I’m so excited, until this morning I didn’t really know. I’m so nervous and excited,” said Hardy.

Considering Tony Khan has been on a signing spree in recent months, the AEW roster is stacked with talented yet underused wrestlers. That said, a star like Hardy shouldn't have too much difficulty carving out a place for himself in the company.

Matt Hardy wants to work with Jeff Hardy in AEW

A few days back, The Hardy Family Office chief opened up about working alongside his brother, Jeff, in AEW. Matt stated that he's keen to join forces with The Charismatic Enigma as part of their legendary tag team, The Hardy Boyz. The veteran added that he and Jeff want to become the greatest duo in wrestling again.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Its very Jeff Hardy that he broke the news of him signing for AEW on a channel that has 325 subscribers



The Young Bucks even teased feuding with The Hardy Boyz recently when they mocked Jeff's WWE release on an episode of Being The Elite.

With Nick and Matt Jackson's path to Revolution 2022 being unclear, there's a chance the arrival of Jeff Hardy could lead to a clash between The Young Bucks and The Hardy Boyz on the show.

When do you think Jeff would make his AEW debut? Do you see him teaming up with Matt Hardy in the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

