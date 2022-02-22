The Young Bucks and Matt Hardy mock Jeff Hardy's departure from WWE

On the latest episode of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks stopped Matt Hardy in his tracks to accost him for his "erratic behavior" and give him a "drug test."

As many now know, Jeff Hardy was recently from WWE in a move that some linked to his past drug issues, but Matt Hardy has disputed this connection. As a result, some fans believe that WWE jumped the gun when Jeff left in the middle of a match at a house show. When offered rehab, he refused, so the company promptly released the veteran in December 2021.

Of course, with Matt being in AEW, it was only a matter of time before the issue was addressed on Dynamite or BTE. When Keith Lee was overpowering Isiah Kassidy in his AEW debut, Matt Hardy exited the arena by leaving through the crowd. Of course, this seemed to mirror Jeff's behavior at the house show.

But in true BTE fashion, The Young Bucks stopped Matt Hardy in the hallway and questioned his erratic behavior. Moreover, The Bucks believed that he was acting like his brother, Jeff, so they stated that he should be subjugated to drug testing. Matt was hurt by their request and refused to do what they asked.

Of course, this BTE segment is a clear shot at WWE, but does this parody hint at the arrival of The Charismatic Enigma? Only time will tell.

Will Jeff Hardy join Matt Hardy in AEW?

It's not clear, but all signs point to yes. The simple fact is that both Matt and Jeff announced that they would begin their "Final Run" as The Hardy Boyz. Moreover, in their announcement, they mentioned the teams they will face in the future and referenced their previous success in every major promotion.

Of course, the only company that wasn't mentioned was AEW. This doesn't mean that the brothers will reunite there. On the other hand, it's hard to believe that Tony Khan would agree to let Matt team with his brother again exclusively outside of AEW.

But as Sting once said, "Nothing's for sure."

