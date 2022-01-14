5 tag teams we'd love to see in AEW

AEW inarguably has the most impressive tag team division in professional wrestling at the moment. From established teams like the Young Bucks and FTR to homegrown talent like Jurassic Express, the company has proven to be capable of putting on some of the best tag team bouts in the world.

The company recently signed Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, who has reformed the fan-favorite tag team, reDRagon, further improving the division. Additionally, there have also been heavy speculations if recent free agents such as the Briscoe Brothers or Jeff Hardy will be added to the company as well, meaning the company's roster (and its tag teams, by proxy) may continue to grow soon.

Jesse @ringsidejesse I honestly believe Jeff Hardy will go to aew, him and Matt could have one last good run I honestly believe Jeff Hardy will go to aew, him and Matt could have one last good run https://t.co/YkbyYqI7DE

With so many wrestlers - free agents and otherwise - having the potential to appear in AEW, here are five tag teams we'd love to see debut in the company soon.

#5. Dangerous Tekkers could debut in AEW

The Dangerous Tekkers (Suzuki-gun's Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.) aren't one of the flashiest tag teams, but they can certainly deliver great matches.

What the NJPW team lack in appeal, they compensate with their in-ring abilities, mostly thanks to Sabre's unbelievably quick and agile mat-based wrestling style. With his abilities, he's able to lock in some of the most unique, complex submission holds within seconds.

With NJPW wrestlers like Minoru Suzuki and Tomohiro Ishii appearing on Dynamite and Rampage last year, the likelihood of the Dangerous Tekkers coming to AEW is not so far-fetched.

Having faced practically every tag team in NJPW, Dangerous Tekkers' All Elite appearance might give the team some new noteworthy opponents to face off against opponents, as well.

