5 tallest current AEW wrestlers

Ever since being founded in 2019, AEW has made it a point to note that they are different from their competition. Their roster of wrestlers certainly varies and they have a great difference in wrestling styles as well.

Focusing more on the sports side than the sports entertainment side, AEW has managed to garner quite a large following of hardcore wrestling fans. As a result, the company has been doing quite well, and over the years, has signed multiple top superstars.

Given the variation among the type of wrestlers they sign, AEW has some of the shortest and also some of the tallest wrestlers out there.

In this article, we will be taking a look at some of the tallest wrestlers currently a part of AEW. It should be noted that part-time wrestlers or those with one-time appearances, such as The Big Show or Shaq, will not be considered. Figures on the heights of the wrestlers have been taken from Cagematch.net.

#5 AEW wrestler Dustin Rhodes – 193 cm or 6 feet and 3 inches

When wrestling fans looked at Goldust, it was easy to forget just what an impressive physique the superstar had under that golden paint. Dustin Rhodes is quite tall and in AEW, he probably had the best match of his career when he faced his brother in the first-ever Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Since then, he has wrestled on and off, but has been a consistent presence. Working more backstage, Dustin Rhodes has been indispensable for WWE. He is also one of the key figures behind the improvement of the women’s division to its current state.

Dustin Rhodes is extremely impressive in the ring, too, as when he wrestles it feels like the years have melted away. He can hit moves that no one his age should be able to connect so flawlessly. Hopefully, he can keep wrestling for a long time.

