5 things AEW should do at Blood & Guts - Sting seeks his first title in over a decade; Former champion returns

Hot off the heels of the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event, Dynamite this week will feature the second edition of Blood & Guts.

The Blood & Guts match will be contested between Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, The Blackpool Combat Club, and The Jericho Appreciation Society. Also confirmed for the night is Christian Cage, who will once again making his feelings known after betraying Jungle Boy.

As with any other event, AEW Dynamite's Blood & Guts special offers the opportunity to stars to make their impact in the promotion. Read on for a look at the five things AEW should do this year at Blood & Guts.

#5. Luchasaurus should unmask and pledge allegiance to Christian Cage

Christian could have Luchasaurus by his side

As is often the case with trios, Christian Cage's betrayal of Jungle Boy has left huge question marks over Luchasaurus' loyalty. Last week offered perhaps a little insight as to where the tale is going, as Christian managed to talk down the powerhouse when it appeared the Canadian was going to receive a beating from the former tag team champion.

Captain Charisma is cold and calculative, and there's a strong chance that once the "talk" the veteran was alluding to will take place, it may lead to a rift between the former champions.

Things should come to a head at Blood & Guts, with Christian adding the former tag champ as his ally, ditching the mask and going for a more menacing look. After all, each mastermind needs his enforcer.

#4. Jungle Boy should return to seek revenge on Christian Cage

Jungle Boy has not been seen since he was savagely attacked on AEW Dynamite

After Luchasaurus pledges allegiance to his nemesis, Jungle Boy should make a return to the promotion for the first time since the betrayal. He should hold his ground against the two people who have had his back for as long as he can remember. He has the chance to cement his first singles babyface run with a heated return, perhaps with a steel chair in hand.

There could be interactions between both Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, with both conflicted before Christian's brand-new enforcer makes the definitive move to end his long-standing brotherhood.

After all is said and done, the heels should stand over the babyface, stacking the odds against Jungle Boy for him to eventually overcome.

#3. Sting and Darby Allin should challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Sting prior to his aerial assault on Bullet Club at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Sting and Darby Allin defeated the tag team champs this past weekend at Forbidden Door. That usually precedes one thing, a shot at the champions with the titles on the line.

In fact, The Young Bucks made use of that fact when they pinned Jurassic Express on the first Dynamite in June. They went on from their win over the champs to securing victory two weeks ago, capturing a record-setting second reign with the belts.

Add to that the fact that Sting and Darby Allin have remained undefeated in tag team action for over a year, they are more than deserving of a title shot. They don't even have to win the titles, as they have unfinished business with reDRagon, who can be reasonably expected to interfere.

The Young Bucks, meanwhile, can add another team to their list before eventually taking on FTR in a trilogy match. The reigning ROH, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Champions are ranked No.1, and can be expected to renew their rivalry with Matt and Nick Jackson soon.

#2. Daniel Garcia should desert The Jericho Appreciation Society to join The Blackpool Combat Club

AEW star Daniel Garcia was one of the first names tipped to join The Blackpool Combat Club when it was just an idea pitched by Bryan Danielson to Jon Moxley. Garcia has since shared a ring with the former WWE stars but stood on the opposing side as part of The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Garcia and JAS newcomer Sammy Guevara have had visible tensions with one another since The Spanish God was added to the mix. Despite being considered the blue-chip prospect of the group, he was left out of Forbidden Door's card as Guevara stood with Jericho and Minoru Suzuki.

Red Death should shake loose the shackles of working as Jericho's lackey and become a professional wrestler once more as he stands with The Blackpool Combat Club.

#1. The Blackpool Combat Club should turn on Eddie Kingston after Blood & Guts

Jon Moxley may not like this, but he will probably have to accept that his best friend Eddie Kingston doesn't fit in with The Blackpool Combat Club. The faction already consisted of Bryan Danielson, Mox, Wheeler Yuta, and William Regal. They went on to add Claudio Castagnoli (f.k.a. Cesaro in WWE) to their ranks this past weekend at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

The issue with their new addition is that there is another member of the faction that The Mad King appears to not like. He and Bryan's issues have to be considered the root cause of their AEW Double or Nothing loss to the JAS. The pair almost broke out into their own fight in the Anarchy in the Arena match.

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event closed with Kingston and Castagnoli jawing at each other, the latest chapter in their long-running feud.

It can be expected that Blood & Guts will close the door on this rivalry with the JAS. Jon Moxley may not find his friendship with Kingston enough to save him from judgment from his stablemates, as he is ousted by members of the faction.

It can be expected that once they have dealt with the JAS one way or another, The Blackpool Combat Club will turn their attention to Eddie Kingston.

