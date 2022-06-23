5 things AEW fans need to know about Kazuchika Okada

AEW fans finally got a dose of The Rainmaker when New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kazuchika Okada finally crossed the Forbidden Door and made his AEW debut. Having lost his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Jay White at Dominion, it was unclear if the former champion would appear at this weekend's cross-promotional pay-per-view.

However, the NJPW star came to the rescue of Hangman Page after he was assaulted by the Bullet Club leader along with Adam Cole. The audible ovation that the Japanese star received is indicative of the star power he brings.

Soon after, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to welcome the NJPW wrestler to his promotion. The company also announced that Jay White will defend his IWGP Heavyweight Championship in a four-way match against his former Bullet Club teammates Adam Cole, Hangman Page, and Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door.

Having the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship defended at the crossover extravaganza adds another must-see match to the card while also giving fans of both companies the chance to get to know each other's stars.

While Okada is a superstar in Japan, he might not be as recognizable to the North American audience. Here are 5 things AEW fans need to know about The Rainmaker.

#5. Okada was trained by Último Dragón

Okada is a 13th term graduate of the Ultimo Dragon gym

Before Okada reached superstardom in the business, he was merely a young lion who trained in the wrestling dojo of Japanese legend Último Dragón. Último who made Asai Moonsault famous and wrestled all over the world, including in WCW and WWE, and had a wealth of experience to pass on to the younger wrestler.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Rainmaker praised the veteran, saying:

“I am new school, but Ultimo Dragon taught me that wrestling is a fight. He taught me the importance of the fighting spirit in the ring. I started wrestling in Mexico, and then I came to New Japan. I tried to be different. I learned the Mexican style, the Japanese style and the American style. My dropkick is from Mexico, but my fighting spirit is from Japan." [H/T 411mania.com]

While being trained by a great wrestler such as Ultimo Dragon doesn't guarantee it will create a great wrestler, in this case, it certainly has done. His teachings helped instill the fighting spirit necessary for Okada to rise to the very top of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

#4. Okada has previously worked in TNA (Impact Wrestling)

While Kazuchika Okada mostly made his name mostly in NJPW, what AEW fans might not know is that the company sent him on a learning excursion to American promotion TNA (now known as IMPACT) back in 2010 to get more reps and experience.

Despite being in the company for nearly two years, Okada was mostly relegated to TNA’s secondary show Xplosion and usually lost his matches. He was also briefly paired with Samoa Joe in the Samoan’s feud with D’Angelo Dinero, and was repackaged as ‘Okato’, which was a gimmick similar to the Kato character from the Green Hornet series.

However, this reduced the Japanese wrestler to being just a comedic sidekick. It was clear that TNA mishandled Okada and it's a testament to the wrestler that he was able to bounce back from this setback in his career. He even credited his time in the company as helping him discover his Rainmaker gimmick. Okada said in an interview with Sports Illustrated:

“I learned in TNA that I needed more than just a good match–I needed a character. That’s how I became the “Rainmaker.” It was good for me. TNA didn’t use me, but I got hungrier to wrestle. The struggle made me better. I was always a good wrestler. I feel like I can wrestle anybody. Of course, I wanted to main event wrestling matches in TNA, but in their eyes, no, that would not happen. So I went back to New Japan. I took the timing and technique I learned in the U.S. back with me to Japan."

"When I was in TNA, somebody told me about the ‘Rainmaker.’ I thought it was a nice character. In Japan, there is no character–it’s fight, fight, fight. So I needed a character. When I was just a strong wrestler, TNA didn’t use me. I didn’t have a character, so I knew I needed one. That’s what the agents in TNA kept telling me, so I made this character and I took it to New Japan.” [H/T 411mania.com]

There's at least one positive Okada can take back from his previous time in America early in his career. Here's hoping his involvement with AEW leads to a more impactful run.

#3. Okada leads the Chaos faction in NJPW which includes AEW's Orange Cassidy and Best Friends

Orange Cassidy and Best Friends recently joined Chaos

Not only is Kazuchika Okada a highly successful singles star, he is also the leader of the popular Chaos faction. In fact, the group features a number of current AEW stars, including Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander and Best Friends.

It is a pretty cool link to have members of both rosters be associated together with the Chaos faction, further highlighting the working relationship between AEW and NJPW.

After an episode of Dynamite back in November 2021 where Chaos member and NJPW wrestler Rocky Romero broke the news, Tony Khan went on Twitter to confirm it.

"Okada has spoken. @orangecassidy + the Best Friends are in CHAOS. Rocky, think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Thank you to you fans who support pro wrestling! See you all TONIGHT for some great wrestling on #AEWDynamite. LIVE on TNT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT!" tweeted Tony Khan

This opens the doors for more wrestlers from either company to join different stables depending on the storyline. Perhaps Kenny Omega will return to the Bullet Club or Minoru Suzuki will join up with Blackpool Combat Club. The possibilities are endless.

#2. Okada previously competed in All In 2018, the precursor to AEW

All In event was really the starting point for AEW as a company, even though it wasn't an official AEW event. A lot of the wrestlers that competed on that card ended up being part of the company, including The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and now WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. An interesting fact is that Kazuchika Okada also wrestled in the event, representing New Japan as he faced off against Marty Scurll.

He would pick up the victory in what was the longest match of the night, etching his name into the history books to be part of such a monumental event. Could he create another magical moment this weekend when competes in a four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship? Both AEW and NJPW fans will be waiting with bated breath.

#1. Okada is a record-breaking IWGP Heavyweight Champion and multiple time G1 Climax winner

Okada is not only a record-breaking five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, but his fourth reign with the championship surpassed NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi as the longest in history at 720 days, which is a fantastic run in the modern era. Another record The Rainmaker holds is for the the most successful title defenses with 12.

The 34 year old's Wrestle Kingdom bouts are critically-acclaimed and he is regularly featured in the the annual PWI 500 as the number one wrestler of the year in 2017.

The Rainmaker has also won the annual G1 Climax, one of the most gruelling tournaments in New Japan, an impressive three times. Clearly, Okada is one of the biggest stars the company has to offer and is the standard bearer for professional wrestling in Japan. His inclusion in one of Forbidden Door's marquee matches will instantly boost the card and make the pay-per-view a must-see event.

