5 things AEW could do with Britt Baker and Adam Cole's on-screen pairing

AEW Dynamite's January 12 episode was set ablaze with a fiery promo featuring Adam Cole's group and Best Friends. When The Panama City Playboy was talking about tensions between The Young Bucks and reDRagon, Best friends ran into the ring and started a brawl. Orange Cassidy and his partners were quickly taken down, however. Just when Cole was about to superkick Cassidy, Kris Statlander intervened and tried to protect the leader of Best Friends. She was hit from the back by Britt Baker, who then assisted Cole in taking out Cassidy.

The entry of female wrestlers into the feud signifies a twist in the storyline involving these AEW stars. The duo of Adam Cole and Britt Baker challenged Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander to a tag team match in a backstage segment shortly after the in-ring brawl.

With many new exciting routes now possible, it'll be interesting to see how the bookings happen. Here are five ways in which Cole-Baker can progress in the future.

#5. Britt Baker and Adam Cole may team up for the long run in AEW

AEW has no shortage of factions and stables. The excessive number of groups is one of the primary complaints generally noted. Amidst such oversaturation, a mixed tag team would be a breath of fresh air. Much like the Bunny with the Butcher and the Blade, Adam Cole and Britt Baker could pull off the mixed-gender trope perfectly.

Britt Baker and Adam Cole being real-life partners also serve as a foundation for a long-term team in Tony Khan's promotion. A mixed tag team could open up new opportunities for an extremely talented roster. A bloated roster in Tony Khan's promotion requires good management to make use of all the wrestlers, and this mixed tag team might be the perfect way to bring some of the lesser-seen stars to the frontline.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh