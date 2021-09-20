5 Things AEW shouldn't do on next week's Dynamite: Grand Slam - WWE Hall of Famer costing Sting, squash match, and more

It couldn't be a more thrilling time for wrestling fans next week as the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event will take place from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

In addition to that, Rampage will also air from the same venue, and surprisingly, it will be a two-hour show for the first time since the show launched in early August. AEW has never held a wrestling show in New York City, which is why there's immense hype surrounding the event.

The company has already unveiled all the matches for the event, and by the looks of it, it's nothing short of a pay-per-view caliber card. From beef-settling feuds to dream bouts, the company has left no stone unturned in grabbing eyeballs heading into arguably the biggest show since its inception.

The company will go all out to provide a collective display of entertainment and swerves.

As exciting as the match card sounds, the promotion must be careful in booking the finish to some of the matches. Given that the show will go down in front of around 20,000 people, it wouldn't be wise to face a massive backlash in what promises to be an incredible show.

Without further ado, let's dive into five things AEW shouldn't do on Wednesday night.

#5 AEW's Malakai Black shouldn't defeat Cody Rhodes again

One of the most intriguing matches on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam will be between Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black. The latter has already picked up a victory over Rhodes in his debut match.

But this time around, the company must not go with the same outcome, especially a squash booking. It would end their story then and there.

Although it would be absurd to break the mini-streak of Black, the storyline has come to a point where the good guy must get the upper hand over the bad guy. AEW did an excellent job in making this storyline relevant.

If the company allows Cody Rhodes to defeat Malakai Black, it would automatically book a Trilogy in their feud. The former NXT champion has picked up steam, given his dominant booking over the members of The Nightmare Family.

The rivalry has become more personal, and there couldn't be a more fitting way to level the playing field by letting Rhodes win at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Black suffering a loss would help him intensify his sadistic persona. With the Full Gear pay-per-view a little over a month away, the company will have enough time to build their rubber match.

