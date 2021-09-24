5 things AEW did right at Dynamite: Grand Slam – Amazing dream match, Sting amazes the world

Fans had high expectations from AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam and, in more ways than one, the company delivered on the hype.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium event featured five matches, with the two biggest matches being Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega and Ruby Soho vs Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship.

Malakai Black, Cody Rhodes, Sting and MJF were among the other big names involved at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Black continued to torment the Nightmare Family, while MJF battled Brian Pillman Jr. in a highly personal grudge match. FTR looked to bring an end to Sting's unbeaten run in AEW as the former tag team champions took on the Icon and Darby Allin.

With so much happening and a ton of expectations from the show, let's look at five things AEW got right in New York City.

#5. Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam was one of the best matches in televised wrestling history

Voices of Wrestling @voiceswrestling Yep, Bryan vs. Omega is best TV wrestling match I've ever seen. Will undoubtedly be in my Top 10 at the end of the year.



Tremendous pro wrestling worked with a style, energy and intensity that would work for ANY type of wrestling fan.



The very fact that AEW gave us this dream match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson was enough for it to be the 'right thing' AEW did on the night. However, opening with this match ensured the show got off to the best start.

The American Dragon and the Best Bout Machine tore the house down as the two went back and forth for half an hour, painting a stellar story throughout their time limit draw. The fact that the two didn't care about time running about and continued to punish each other even as the bell rang proved they had the legs to go longer.

Christian Reeve @CPKReeve Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega was a fantastic professional match.



Can't believe people are complaining about the finish. We got a 30 minute+ clinic. Both guys look good, story continues, sets up another match. Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega was a fantastic professional match.



Can't believe people are complaining about the finish. We got a 30 minute+ clinic. Both guys look good, story continues, sets up another match.

They held back at Grand Slam, saving themselves for a lengthier match sometime down the line. This match will be one of the biggest 'rights' AEW can pull off.

