5 things AEW told us subtly on Dynamite: Top star turning heel, Big plans for former UFC champion?

AEW Dynamite Second Anniversary Show was touted as a big one for the company, and the episode played out like one. Nearly every top star was involved in some form.

A new TBS Championship was introduced for the women's division, while a new contender for Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship was crowned. CM Punk picked out another young star to battle against, and Serena Deeb made her long-awaited return to the squared circle.

A host of UFC stars appeared to prolong their feud with the Inner Circle. A former Undisputed Era member debuted on AEW as Sammy Guevara began his TNT Championship reign with a strong title defense.

With so much going on, let's look at what All Elite Wrestling told us subtly.

#5. Hangman Adam Page's journey to the AEW World Championship never halted

Many were worried about Hangman Adam Page getting lost in the shuffle after AEW signed megastars like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. Big stars like them are, after all, made for holding the biggest titles.

During Dynamite, however, the Millennial Cowboy walked out to a thunderous ovation. He entered the Casino Ladder Match as the Joker to discard all competition and ascend the ladder to grab the giant poker chip.

The extraordinary ladder match featured many of the biggest names in AEW like PAC, Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, Lance Archer, Andrade El Idolo, and Matt Hardy. The stars are an intimidating set of opponents for any match, but the former Elite member triumphed over them and re-established himself as one of the top babyfaces.

Adam Page is the number one contender once again, proving the ship had never sailed on his potential crowning moment. The match against Kenny Omega will probably happen at Full Gear, and the pop from the crowd if/when Page wins the title would be deafening.

