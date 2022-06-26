5 Things AEW shouldn't do at the upcoming Forbidden Door event - Bryan Danielson's replacement, Popular tag team splitting 

AEW and NJPW will join forces this weekend to present the Forbidden Door event. The pay-per-view is set to host several inter-promotional dream matches, with some of the best names missing the show through injury.

Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi will finally meet in a long-awaited dream match for the Interim AEW World Championship after CM Punk was forced out of the event with a foot injury. Jay White will also be coming to town, defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada, Adam Cole, and Hangman Page.

With any major show, there comes an equally significant margin of failure. Read on to find out what five directions AEW should avoid when booking their collaboration with New Japan.

#5 Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee shouldn't split (yet)

Competing on the Buy-In, Swerve and Keith Lee attempt to put their recent rift behind them as they battle Suzuki-Gun. Following their failed attempt at capturing the tag titles at Double or Nothing, the pair entered the Casino Battle Royal as part of the Interim World Championship Series.

Neither man left the match with their hand raised after Swerve shockingly betrayed his partner to eliminate him, putting a considerable divide between the former WWE stars. Strickland has since spent his time trying to get back on the same page with The Limitless One, and it very much feels like it's the last chance saloon in Chicago this weekend.

But that doesn't mean they should split, at least not yet. It appears there simply isn't enough time in the schedule right now to fit them into their own program with one another. After just scratching the surface of what they can do together, why end it now?

#4 Malakai Black shouldn't lose the AEW All-Atlantic Championship match

Malakai Black is close to winning his first title in AEW

Forbidden Door seemingly promises an end to the rollercoaster booking of Malakai Black. Thus far, Black has only had long-drawn-out storylines with Cody Rhodes, the Varsity Blonds, and Death Triangle. Despite adding new members to his House of Black stable, it still doesn't truly feel like the former NXT Champion has ever left a feud as the definitive winner.

AEW has the chance to put an end to that trend this weekend by putting the brand-new All-Atlantic Championship on the 37-year-old. Against stiff competition from Miro, PAC, and Clark Connors, winning the title would allow the Netherlands representative to make a solid statement.

As the old proverb goes, there is a chance to kill two birds with one stone, as Malakai could defeat PAC for the belt, ending their feud and crowning one of the finest wrestlers on the roster.

#3 Jay White shouldn't lose the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Jay White defeated Okada for the title earlier this month

Jay White will be in a spot of bother on Sunday night. After saying he would not defend his IWGP World title against either Hangman Page or Adam Cole, he will enter Forbidden Door against both men and former champion Kazuchika Okada.

Each and every name in the contest has a feasible argument to take the title this weekend. But that doesn't mean they should. Jay White won the title from Okada earlier this month at NJPW's Dominion event.

He has only truly gotten started in his reign as NJPW's top dog, and losing the title at Forbidden Door would be a wasted opportunity. As it stands, there is no one better to carry the title forward than The Switchblade inside the title match.

Hangman Page is fresh off the back of losing the AEW world title to CM Punk. Kazuchika Okada only lost the IWGP title earlier this month. Coming out of Forbidden Door, there may not be much for Adam Cole to do with the title in terms of storyline either.

The four-way should cement Jay White's status as a main event player within the North American fanbase. Defeating three major stars would allow him to take the title forward in his dominant run as the 'Catalyst of Professional Wrestling.'

#2 Jon Moxley shouldn't lose to Hiroshi Tanahashi with the Interim AEW World Championship on the line

Jon Moxley and Tanahashi will meet for the Interim AEW title

In an alternate reality, CM Punk would be defending his newly-won AEW world title against The Ace of New Japan Hiroshi Tanahashi. Alas, his foot injury has put a stop to their dream clash for the time being.

However, as one Forbidden Door closes, another opens. Jon Moxley is looking for his second reign as world champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion as he battles Tanahashi in a dream match. Given his pedigree within the company, Moxley winning the title could be taken as a foregone conclusion. So it should be.

In a time where their top stars seem to be dropping like dominoes, Moxley is one constant that the promotion needs to hold their top title. When CM Punk does make his return, a unification bout between The Second City Saint and The Purveyor of Violence is a license to print free money.

#1 Bryan Danielson's replacement shouldn't be Jonathan Gresham

The news of Bryan Danielson not being able to take part at the Forbidden Door event had a bittersweet tone to it. Of course, knowing that one of the best technical wrestlers in the world will miss a week of marquee matches will always be a shame.

However, with The American Dragon's absence comes a mystery replacement, ever more exciting considering it has been confirmed they will join the Blackpool Combat Club. The issue with anything exciting is that the final execution must be perfect, especially in pro wrestling.

That's why a replacement can't be someone like Jonathan Gresham when fans are touting Cesaro and Johnny Gargano as potential names. Despite being the ROH World Champion and one of the best technical wrestlers on the planet, Gresham doesn't carry the same star power or pedigree as someone like Cesaro.

That's not even because Gresham would likely make a better foe for Bryan and the Blackpool Combat Club. As a purist in wrestling, it would make far more sense for The Foundation to take issue with the stable, tutoring youngsters toward a more violent path than standing with them.

Also, considering that fans are expecting a new face, Gresham will undoubtedly fall short of the anticipation bar that has been set.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far