5 things that could happen on AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick's Day Slam edition this week

Jeff Hardy set the wrestling world ablaze after debuting on AEW Dynamite last week.

The company will now look to carry the momentum heading into the upcoming St. Patrick's Day Slam edition, which will emanate from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX.

Tony Khan has lined up a stacked match card for Wednesday night that includes as many as two pay-per-view caliber championship bouts. Aside from that, the newly formed tag team of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will also be in action.

With the flagship show languishing to garner consistent ratings, it will be interesting to see whether this week's card will help them move the needle. Also, is Mr. Khan hiding another surprise up his sleeve this week?

Only time will tell, but we'll dive straight into five things that could happen on this Wednesday night's Dynamite episode.

#5 Adam Cole pins "Hangman" Adam Page on AEW Dynamite

A Trios match pitting Adam Cole and reDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) against AEW World Champion Hangman Page and World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) will go down this Wednesday night.

After failing to dethrone Page at the Revolution pay-per-view, Cole asserted that he would stop at nothing until he fulfills his prophecy of becoming world champion.

The Panama City Playboy has already suffered a defeat, so another loss could kill the momentum from his recent winning streak.

Keeping that in mind, Cole pinning Page this week will be the most logical option to extend the feud between the two foes. Meanwhile, a victory could also help Fish and O'Reilly stake their claim at Jurassic Express' tag team titles.

#4 Sammy Guevara turns heel to join the Jericho Appreciation Society

Sammy Guevara lost his TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky in a hard-hitting slugfest during the main event of AEW Dynamite last week. Guevara has been an incredible babyface TNT Champion throughout his two title reigns since late last year.

As unfortunate as it will be to see him without the title around his waist, The Spanish God needs to step away from the title picture. Wardlow, after all, has set his sights on winning the title from Sky this week.

Guevara turning heel could be a long shot at this point, but it will help give an edge to his character. The 28-year-old could confront Jericho on Wednesday night and demand answers from the veteran for his actions last week. But to everyone's dismay, Guevara can shake hands with Le Champion to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

#3 Malakai Black confronts CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk and Malakai Black

Hot on the heels of his Dog Collar match victory over MJF at AEW Revolution, CM Punk could come out in search of a new opponent this week.

While The Straight Edge Superstar has revealed his plans on winning the world title, it would be best to keep him out of title contention while Hangman Page is the champion.

With a renewed rivalry with Friedman appearing far-fetched, Malakai Black could emerge as the next opponent for Punk. The latter has faced a medley of opponents thus far, ranging from underwhelming babyfaces to top heels. However, Black is a different breed, who portrays a blend of heel and sadistic persona.

The members of House of Black laying waste to The Second City Saint this week would be a terrific way to kickstart a fresh feud on television. The company can visit several directions in this feud and could even bring Sting and Allin into the mix at some point to help CM Punk.

#2 MJF costs Wardlow his TNT title opportunity on Dynamite

Wardlow and MJF

With Punk most likely to move on from his saga with MJF, it only makes sense for the Pinnacle leader to cost Wardlow his TNT title opportunity against Scorpio Sky this week.

Mr. Mayhem turned babyface at the Revolution pay-per-view and assisted Punk in defeating Friedman. The latter showing up to distract Wardlow on Wednesday night will help add much-needed hype to their rivalry that has been brewing for a couple of years now.

On the flip side, a swerve like this would help Sky successfully retain his TNT title. One-half of the Men of the Year recently won the title, and it wouldn't be ideal if he lost it this quickly. Sky sneaking out a victory over The Conductor of Violence would help solidify his reign right from the start.

#1 Thunder Rosa dethrones Dr. Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship

La Mera Mera

Dr. Britt Baker will once again put her AEW Women's Championship on the line against her greatest adversary Thunder Rosa. However, it won't be another ordinary match, as the two rivals will be locked inside the steel cage structure.

Both have fond memories from last year's St. Patrick's Slam edition, which saw Rosa defeat Baker in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match. However, La Mera Mera failed to repeat the history when she came up short against Baker in a women's title match at the Revolution pay-per-view.

AEW's resident dentist has undoubtedly carried the women's division on her back since last year. However, it is about time for the company to get behind on a fan-favorite Thunder Rosa.

The latter has shown great potential to be the face of the division, which is ostensibly in dire need of a change now. Rosa fulfilling her prophecy of becoming the AEW Women's Champion will only freshen things up in the women's division.

What do you make of these predictions? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

