5 things that could happen on AEW Dynamite this week: Two-time WWE Champion returns; 20-year-old female star joins House of Black?

Last week's St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite was a memorable show, especially for Thunder Rosa. The latter fulfilled her own prophecy of becoming AEW Women's Champion by dethroning Dr. Britt Baker inside a steel cage.

The company will now shift its focus to the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, which will air live from Cedar Park, TX. Although this week's match card doesn't look as promising as last week's, Tony Khan always tends to make exciting last-minute additions.

With all that said, let's dive straight into five things that could happen this Wednesday night.

#5. CM Punk returns to help Wardlow fight against MJF and Shawn Spears

CM Punk hasn't been seen on AEW television since putting away his biggest adversary in MJF at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Previous reports have suggested that The Second City Saint has been busy filming the second season of the Starz series Heels, in which he'll be reprising the Ricky Rabies character. However, Punk's busy schedule appears to be short-term.

The Straight Edge Superstar recently tweeted that he would be returning to Dynamite this week. Later on, AEW's official Twitter began advertising Punk for the upcoming Dynamite episode.

Given that all the top names are currently entangled in high-profile feuds, it is unlikely that CM Punk will kickstart a new program. But he might show up to resume his rivalry with MJF.

Last week, Wardlow became the victim of a numbers game courtesy of his former leader and Shawn Spears. With Mr. Mayem needing a partner right now, CM Punk could appear to return the favor to The War Dog, who helped him clinch victory over MJF earlier this month.

The two men could lay waste to The Pinnacle this Wednesday night. It will give The Straight Ege Superstar a meaningful storyline until he finds a new opponent.

#4. Julia Hart joins The House of Black on AEW Dynamite

Travoris Black✌🏿✊🏿🖤 @kingblaq80

#AEWDynamite I think Julia Hart might be joining The House of Black!🖤 I think Julia Hart might be joining The House of Black!🖤 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/9c19wKFlSq

Malakai Black has been terrorizing the AEW men's division since bringing Brody King and Buddy Mathews to his House of Black stable. As formidable as this trio seems right now, there's always room for one more.

In his recent Instagram story, Black posted a photo of himself holding an eyepatch, presumably belonging to Julia Hart.

For those living under the proverbial rock, the former NXT Champion spat black mist into Hart's eyes during his feud with the Varisty Blondes last year. Since the incident, the 20-year-old star has been selling its after-effects by wearing an eyepatch on television.

If the former Tommy End's recent photo is anything to go by, we might see Julia Hart embrace a more sadistic persona this Wednesday night.

#3. Adam Cole demands a rematch against "Hangman" Adam Page

Will the two men collide in a singles bout again?

In the main event of Revolution, Hangman Page defeated Adam Cole to retain his AEW World Championship.

Although the rivalry between the two former ROH stars felt like it was over that night, Cole affirmed that he would stop at nothing until he captures the gold.

Last week, Cole joined forces with reDRagon to defeat Page and Jurassic Express in a trios bout.

It's almost a foregone conclusion that the two foes will square off again, possibly for the world title. The Panama City Playboy could show up to stake his claim at the coveted prize this Wednesday night.

#2. The Hardys, Sting, and Darby Allin stand tall against AFO on AEW Dynamite

Matt and Jeff reunited a few weeks ago!

An eight-man Tornado tag team match pitting Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade against The Hardys, Sting and Darby Allin will go down on AEW Dynamite this week.

It's evident that no weapons will be off-limits during the bout, meaning there will be utter chaos. Keeping that in mind, Andrade could interject himself to assist AFO in defeating the babyfaces.

However, it's unlikely that the company will book The Hardys, Sting, and Allin to lose to underwhelming opponents. Regardless of the one-sided affair, the two teams are certain to put on a barnburner contest.

#1. AEW star Wheeler Yuta leaves Best Friends to prove his worth to William Regal

Wheeler Yuta emerged as the star of the night last week!

Wheeler Yuta showed incredible resiliency last week when he and Chuck Taylor suffered a defeat at the hands of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

After the match, the 25-year-old hit the ring to confront William Regal and offered the legend his handshake. However, Yuta received Regal's slap of honor, which prompted the rising star to show aggression while staring the veteran in his eyes.

Before Regal asked Yuta to leave the ring, he uttered, "Go out and prove yourself." While Yuta walked back alongside Best Friends, it seems he may not stay with the faction for much longer.

On Wednesday, Yuta could officially leave Best Friends and take his first step towards joining Danielson and Moxley.

The 25-year-old could emerge as the next challenger for Scorpio Sky's TNT title. Sooner or later, Yuta's solo route might provoke Regal to take the star under his wing.

What do you make of these predictions? Sound off in the comments section below.

