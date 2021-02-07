5 Things you didn't know about Bullet Club star KENTA

After his surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite, KENTA is the most talked-about pro wrestler at the moment. The Bullet Club star stunned the world when he attacked Jon Moxley and closed the show with a Go 2 Sleep on the reigning IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

Earlier in the week, KENTA took to Twitter and asked how far Jacksonville is from Orlando. Fans responded to this by claiming that the Bullet Club star is trying to work them and not being serious about appearing on Dynamite after teasing for several weeks.

THE DOOR IS OPEN. pic.twitter.com/gq7wireneW — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) February 5, 2021

However, that wasn't the case, and KENTA finally made his presence known in AEW this week. The #1 contender for the IWGP US Championship finally got back at Moxley after The Death Rider attacked his challenger and the rest of the Bullet Club on a recent episode of NJPW Strong.

With KENTA being the hot topic of the pro wrestling world right now, here are five things that you didn't know about the former WWE Superstar.

#5. KENTA is good friends with WWE's Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

KENTA's WWE run was memorable for a few reasons as well

During his tenure in WWE, KENTA made quite a few friends and had a healthy relationship with most of his colleagues. However, it was his friendship off-screen with The IIconics that stood out the most. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were seen accompanying KENTA while traveling, and the trio had some incredible, humorous chemistry together.

Both Peyton and Billie have also been known for purposely annoying KENTA, and here is one of those instances:

After his WWE departure in 2019, KENTA has also used his underrated humor to mock both Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. And this is just another recent example of it.

Following KENTA's WWE departure, he signed with NJPW and has been dominant for the promotion since then. The former WWE Superstar is already a one-time NEVER Openweight Champion and could be on course to winning the IWGP United States Champion from Jon Moxley later this month.