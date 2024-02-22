5 things that might have happened in Ric Flair and The Young Bucks' secret meeting

Sting's retirement match will take place at AEW: Revolution. The match has enough hype, as the feud includes some of the biggest names in wrestling, including Ric Flair. While The Nature Boy initially came as a gift to Sting, the latter seems to be gearing up for a bigger role in the feud, with him having a secret meeting with the EVPs of AEW, The Young Bucks, who could be the final opponents for Sting.

The Icon is the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion with Darby Allin, and the EVPs have their eyes on the Championship. Here's a look at what the conversation between Ric FIair and The Young Bucks could have veered into.

#5 Ric Flair could have gone into business for himself and asked for a three-man tag team match

Ric Flair showed he was interested in performing in-ring when he attacked Powerhouse Hobbs during Sting and Darby Allin's match with Konsuke Takeshita and the former AEW TNT Champion.

Flair could have been encouraged by the little in-ring time that he got and talked to the EVPs of the wrestling promotion to include him in the match, turning a ''two men on each side'' Tag Team Championship Match into a ''three men on each side'' affair. This could add another wrestler to the mix, which could be a storyline in itself.

#4 Flair thinks Sting isn't ready for the match and has asked for more time

Flair and Sting have had an interesting history, and by this time, given the number of matches they have had together, the Nature Boy might be the best person to understand whether The Vigilante is ready for the big match.

Sting has already earned flak for his devil-may-care spots in recent matches, and the former Evolution stable member might have taken it upon himself to stop Sting from getting into more such violent spots, at least for the time being.

#3 Flair has promised betrayal

Ric Flair is known for his flamboyance and his wheeling-dealing. It is this dealin' that has kept him relevant for decades. With Flair back in the ring, there's every chance that The Nature Boy is planning for a lengthy stint in Tony Khan's company.

To this end, his meeting with the former AEW World Tag Team Champions was to decide when exactly he would betray Sting so that he could be in the good books of the people in power. The Young Bucks are themselves seeing a refreshed character, so the betrayal works best for the two and Flair.

#2 Flair wants AEW Tag Team Champion Darby Allin out of the way

Darby Allin is an integral part of this feud. For all its worth, Allin is the AEW World Tag Team Champion along with Sting. Allin is immaculate in the ring and a great resource for the Stinger.

Flair could have presented a unique strategy to the Bucks - replace him with Allin for the match, and he will walk away midway, leaving The Vigilante high and dry.

#1 Ric Flair wants to be AEW

Ric Flair has signed with AEW and is an active member currently. But the verdict on whether he will remain after Sting's retirement is still out. Flair has earlier spoken about whether he could perform in the ring.

“I just made it very clear to everybody that I could take bumps. I’ve got a doctor’s release to do anything I want like that. Do I think I’ll wrestle again? No. Would I like to? Obviously.” [H/T: PWInsider]

With that in mind, Ric Flair might have made a deal with the Young Bucks, which will have him remain in the Jacksonville-based company long after Sting's final match has been booked and done with.

