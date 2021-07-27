5 things that must happen in AEW before the end of 2021

Almost all the wrestling promotions like WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling, to name a few, were affected by the pandemic era, which prompted them to run their shows in front of empty arenas.

For a rising promotion like AEW, everyone thought that the global pandemic must have halted their momentum because the company stepped foot in this wrestling world almost a year before this unprecedented situation occurred.

However, the company's durability helped them not only survive the pandemic era but thrive in it. Now almost half the year has passed, and the company did capture some of the memorable moments. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega surfaced as the pioneer of the promotion. He even benefitted from AEW's partnership with other wrestling promotions and captured the IMPACT World and AAA Mega Championships.

Aside from the main event scene, the rivalry between Chris Jericho and MJF grabbed headlines throughout the summer. The battle between the two men soon turned into a faction war, as the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle broke the hinges.

Meanwhile, one cannot forget witnessing WCW's Icon Sting compete in his first wrestling match in front of a live audience in over six years. We also saw some notable signings such as Christian, Mark Henry, Paul Wight, Malakai Black, and Andrade El Idolo.

As rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining AEW have also surfaced, it looks like we're heading towards an exciting second half of 2021.

That said, let's take a look at five things that must happen in AEW before the end of this year.

#5 Hangman Page becomes AEW World Champion

Will he end the year on top of the mountain?

One of the most stunning ways to end the year on a high note would be to crown Hangman Page as the AEW World Champion.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page have kickstarted their rivalry by involving The Elite and the Dark Order. Both factions will soon collide in a five-on-five elimination bout with an extra stipulation added to it. If the babyface team wins, Hangman Page and the Dark Order will earn an opportunity to challenge for the AEW and Tag Team Championships respectfully.

Now we do expect the babyface team to win the match and get in contention for the championships. But for whatever reason, it doesn't look like Kenny Omega will be dropping his title this soon.

The Cleaner unexpectedly retained his IMPACT World Championship against Sami Callihan at Slammiversary, to which everyone thought he would lose the title.

The stunning swerve may suggest that the company is high on making Omega an indestructible force. With his current momentum, the company won't have him lose the AEW World Championship for at least a few more months.

However, the longer Omega stays as the champion, the more it will benefit someone like Hangman Page when he dethrones him.

One way or the other, the Anxious Millennial Cowboy's time to shine is imminent. Given his storyline with Omega reflecting friendship, betrayal, drama, and suspense, it makes sense to have Hangman Page capture the AEW World Championship from him before the end of 2021.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush