5 Things you probably didn't know about AEW star Mercedes Mone

In the recent episode of Dynamite, Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut. After months of speculation, she finally decided to sign up for the Tony Khan-led promotion, and she was well-received by fans present in the arena.

However, seeing the cheers Mone received does not come as a surprise. Over the years, Mone has established herself as a top name in wrestling and was a crucial part of the women's revolution in WWE.

However, there are also some relatively unknown facts about the 32-year-old superstar. In this article, we will look at five such information about Mercedes Mone:

#5. American rapper Snoop Dogg is Mercedes Mone's cousin

Regarding professional wrestling, Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest celebrities. However, years before she could lay claim to such a title, Mone already had a famous celeb related to her. That celeb is none other than popular American rapper Snoop Dogg.

Mone's father is the brother of one of Snoop's parents, which makes Mone and the rapper first cousins. While there isn't much known about them, it's clear the duo bonds over the love of wrestling as Snoop performed live when Mone walked out to the ring at WrestleMania 32.

#4. Mercedes Mone's husband makes her wrestling gear

Whether in WWE or on the independent circuit, Mercedes Mone has developed a reputation for wearing some of the best gear. The credit for the same goes to her husband, Sarath Ton. Mone said in an interview that her husband does everything regarding creating her gear.

The 32-year-old added that she is the one who chooses the colors, and sometimes, the couple disagrees over the costume. Sarath Ton, a retired professional wrestler, is clearly excellent at what he does since he works with the WWE as a designer.

#3. She trained MMA

Regarding professional wrestling, Sasha Banks is one of the best in the business. The amount of accolades she has won throughout her career is proof of the same. However, at one point, she wished to take her talents to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

To pursue her dream, Banks also underwent MMA training. However, given that she did not like to get hit in the face, The CEO stopped her plan. Instead, she focused on professional wrestling and became the name she is.

#2. She is part of the Star Wars universe

Like many successful professional wrestlers, Mercedes Mone also ventured into acting. She made her acting debut in 2020 as part of the Star Wars Universe with The Mandalorian. In the series, Mercedes played the role of Koska Reeves.

Apart from this, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion also featured in a film in 2023. Titled Collective, Mone played the role of Nikita and received plenty of praise for the same.

#1. Literal CEO in real life

Professional wrestling as a career can be very rewarding. However, given the risks involved, one does not know how long or short their career can be. This is a major reason many professional wrestlers have recently started several business ventures.

Mercedes Mone has joined the club, too. Along with former WWE Superstar Kalisto, Mone launched Kandella Labs, which produces CBD-based wellness products. In 2022, the company won the Industry Newcomer Award at the World CBD Awards.