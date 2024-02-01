5 Things Tony Khan could do to stop Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews from allegedly leaving AEW

The AEW roster is currently stacked with big names, but there are rumors that a stable or at least two members from the group are planning to bid adieu to the promotion. That group is the House of Black, and the two members are Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews.

Those rumors are increasing day by day, and Matthews is even more incentivized to make the move as his real-life fiancée Rhea Ripley works in WWE. While that might be the case, there are five actions that Tony Khan can take to ensure that Black and Matthews stay with his promotion.

#5. Give them both a singles push

Regardless of how dominant or close-knit they are, stables are meant to be broken. Malakai Black being betrayed, or breaking up the stable would be a breath of fresh air and put all the individuals involved in new feuds.

Of course, a stable doesn't break overnight, so to make it believable, there should be an engaging storyline in the lead-up to the eventual separation.

#4. Get Finn Balor from The Judgement Day into AEW

Rhea Ripley, who is Buddy Matthew's fiance, is having an incredible run in WWE. She may even be persuasive enough to try to get Matthews back into the sports entertainment giant. Meanwhile, Finn Balor - who is part of Ripley's stable The Judgement Day - is about to end his contract.

If Balor comes to AEW, the storylines for House of Black could be freshened up. Balor is a big name in wrestling circles, and him making the move to rejuvenate the stable could be what they need to stay with the promotion.

#3 Create a Continental Classic-type competition for stables

The Continental Classic was a huge success for the Jacksonville-based company, and it also allowed the audience to see their favorite wrestlers in action - the likes of Eddie Kingston and Mark Briscoe were prevalent during the tournament.

If Tony Khan can devise a separate competition for all the stables that currently exist in the company, the audience is sure to lap it up, and it will give the House of Black and other stables something to compete for.

#2 Get Zelina Vega into AEW

Zelina Vega, Malakai Black's wife, is currently signed to WWE. But just like how Rhea Ripley has said that she can be persuasive, maybe Malakai could be persuasive enough to get the former Queen's Crown tournament winner into the Jacksonville-based company and his stable.

This would also add another big name to AEW's female roster, which would only benefit from such a major addition anyway.

#1 Give them both a behind-the-screens job

AEW is known for giving wrestlers roles in executive positions. For example, The Young Bucks are still the EVPs of the company and Bryan Danielson is on the disciplinary committee.

If Tony Khan wants to incentivize Black, he could always hire the star and others from the stable in backstage roles which gives them a greater role in the company.

What do you think about these suggestions? Tell us in the comments section.