Buddy Matthews sends a two-word message to fiancée Rhea Ripley on social media

Buddy Matthews recently took to social media to send a two-word message to his fiancée and WWE RAW Superstar, Rhea Ripley.

In 2023, Matthews and Ripley announced their engagement via social media. While The Nightmare is currently signed to WWE, the House of Black member is a part of AEW. After departing World Wrestling Entertainment, he signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion in February 2022.

On Instagram, Buddy Matthews reacted to one of Ripley's latest photos with a two-word message:

"Damn mamma!" he wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Matthews' Instagram comment in the tweet below:

Rhea Ripley commented on a potential date for her wedding with Buddy Matthews

After seemingly dating for a year, Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews announced their engagement in August 2023. However, the couple has yet to confirm a wedding date.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Ripley said she and Matthews were still working on an official wedding date:

"[Do we have a wedding date?] Um, still working on it. Yeah!"

Ripley further commented on the possibility of starring in a reality show alongside the former AEW World Trios Champion, similar to Bianca Belair and Montez Ford:

"Yeah, I feel like it would be very interesting to see our lives. But at the same time, it would be very boring, because we're very boring people. Like, all we do is go to work, we come home, we go to the gym, and then we go home, and that's it."

Ripley is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion. She was crowned champion in 2023 after initially capturing the SmackDown Women's Title from Charlotte Flair.

The Eradicator has successfully defended her gold against Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez, and others. Fans can expect Rhea Ripley to put her gold on the line at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia.

