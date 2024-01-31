WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently addressed her marriage plans and potentially staring in a reality show.

While The Eradicator is in an on-screen relationship with her Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio, she has a real-life romance with AEW star Buddy Matthews. The former AEW World Trios Champion and Ripley announced their engagement last August.

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Ripley was asked whether she and Matthews had set a wedding date.

"[Do we have a wedding date?] Um, still working on it. Yeah!" she said. [1:02 - 1:07]

The Eradicator was also asked if she would like her and her fiance to star in a reality show similar to Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

"Yeah, I feel like it would be very interesting to see our lives. But at the same time, it would be very boring cuz we're very boring people. Like, all we do is go to work, we come home, we go to the gym, and then we go home and that's it," she added. [1:18 - 1:33]

Will Buddy Matthews return to WWE?

Before joining AEW in 2022, Buddy Matthews had an eight-year run in the Stamford-based company, during which he held the Cruiserweight Championship, NXT Tag Team Titles, and RAW Tag Team Championship. However, he was released from his contract three years ago.

As several former superstars have returned to the WWE over the past few years, many believe Matthews could also do the same to unite with his fiancee. Dave Meltzer recently suggested on Wrestling Observer Radio that the 35-year-old was leaving AEW to return to the Stamford-based promotion following The House of Black's defeat to FTR and Garcia on Collision last Saturday.

"One of the things I was thinking watching this is like, 'These frickin' House of Black guys never do jobs. And here's the other thing ... 'What if they win this match?' And I was going, 'You know, two of those three guys are going to WWE. I mean, they're going. As soon as they can go, they're gone. Even though they were treated like s**t in WWE and they never do jobs here, they're still going back to WWE.' And my thought is kind of like, 'Why do you keep putting them over because we know they're leaving?' But there you go," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Andrade and Naomi recently returned to the Stamford-based promotion to reunite with their spouses. Would you like to see Buddy Matthews re-join Ripley in the promotion? Sound off in the comment section below.

