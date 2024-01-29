Top star expected to join WWE lashes out at rumors of him refusing to lose in AEW

An AEW star, who's expected to leave for WWE, has lashed out at reports of him refusing to do jobs in the promotion. The said performer is Buddy Matthews of the House of Black stable, which also includes Malakai Black and Brody King.

A few hours back, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported how House of Black members, especially Matthews and Black, refused to do jobs in AEW and that they were heading to WWE soon. As expected, this quickly became a major point of discussion on Twitter, with fans sharing their opinions about the rumors.

Now, Buddy Matthews has himself reacted to the rumors by slamming Meltzer. The former Trios Title Champion shared a picture of his 2024 record in AEW that shows he had lost three out of his four matches so far. It'll be interesting to see if, following Matthews, Malakai Black will also issue a clarification about the situation.

"For a “Reporter” he doesn’t know much of do ANY research! lol!" tweeted Buddy Matthews.

House of Black lost at last week's AEW Collision

In the latest episode of Collision, which went head-to-head with Royal Rumble 2024, House of Black suffered a crushing loss to Daniel Garcia and FTR. The two sides went to war in a Steel Cage match, with the clash ending after Garcia, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler managed to escape the steel structure.

It's no secret that Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews' runs in All Elite Wrestling haven't panned out the way fans wanted them to. It also remains to be seen if the duo end up following Andrade El Idolo's footsteps and return to WWE.

Whatever the case, there's little doubt the two performers are incredible workers who still have tons to contribute to the wrestling business.

Do you think Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black could get back under WWE's umbrella once their All Elite Wrestling contracts expire? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

