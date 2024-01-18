Does Rhea Ripley love Dominik Mysterio? Truth explored in the world of kayfabe

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen romance unexpectedly became one of the hottest commodities in WWE. Their chemistry is off the charts, and fans continue to root for them together despite being heels. Still, their admiration for each other ends on the screen.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio began their on-screen relationship after the latter betrayed his father at Clash at the Castle in 2022. This even led to fans wondering if the duo share the same equation in real life as well. However, the Women's World Champion is hitched to someone else in real life.

Recently, Rhea Ripley shared on social media that she left a picture of herself on Buddy Matthews, AEW wrestler and her real-life fiance's, desk to remind the latter that she loves him a lot.

As for Dom, he is also in a real-life relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Marie Juliette. They announced their engagement in January of last year. On the other hand, Ripley and Matthews got engaged in August 2023.

Does Rhea Ripley find it hard to balance her real-life and on-screen romance?

Dominik betrayed his father and Edge in September 2022

Some may think Dom and Rhea's closeness on-screen could cause problems in their real-life relationships, but this is fortunately not the case. Especially for the latter, as her partner is also a wrestler.

While talking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Rhea said it was easy balancing her relationship with Mysterio and Matthews. She shared that when she was working, Dominik was her partner, and would do anything for him to succeed. She also noted that the AEW star understands it as well.

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works," said Ripley.

How does Dominik Mysterio's fiance feel about his WWE responsibilities?

Fortunately, Rhea and Dominik have understanding partners. Mysterio revealed on Bakers Bantering that despite the distance, he and his fiance make their schedule work since they have been together for so long.

It would be interesting to see how Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen relationship progress in 2024.

