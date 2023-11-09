How long has Dominik Mysterio been in a relationship with his girlfriend Marie Juliette? All you need to know

Dominik Mysterio is one of the hottest acts in the WWE. He also gets a lot of attention on TV and outside of the ring. His love life is something that interests everyone. Well, not the one with Rhea Ripley we see every Monday Night, but his real one.

While Dominik Mysterio is Rhea Ripley's "dirty" Dom Dom on-screen, another woman in real life has taken the 26-year-old's heart. The special one in Mysterio's life is Marie Juliette.

The couple are childhood sweethearts and have been dating for over a decade. Recently, Juliette took to Instagram to celebrate her love for Mysterio. They recently celebrated their 12th anniversary, dating each other since they were 14.

The couple got engaged in January of this year. The Mysterio family also seems to be fond of their future daughter-in-law. Juliette has been seen with the Mysterio family on outings even when Dominik isn't around.

Rey Mysterio would love to fight Dominik Mysterio to a match with a unique stipulation

Dominik Mysterio's rivalry with his father was wonderful and as authentic as possible. The feud was so enjoyable to watch due to the personal life segments they did, like the one in Rey's house.

The story ended with Rey defeating Dominik at WrestleMania 39. While both parties have moved on, the story might not be over.

Recently, in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Rey was asked whether he would have more to his storyline with Dominik. When asked about a potential hair vs. mask match, here is what the WWE Hall of Famer had to say:

“Why not? I would love that. I don’t think we’ve ever seen that here. Imagine him bald. Don’t imagine me without the mask, you already know.” [H/T WrestleZone]

The mask is very sacred to Mexican wrestlers who wear it. If this match ever takes place, we are sure Rey will give his life to defeat Dominik and not lose his mask.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here