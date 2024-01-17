WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sends an adorable message to her fiancé Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley recently made a cute post on Instagram about her fiance, AEW star Buddy Matthews.

The two got engaged in August after dating for over a year. The couple met in WWE before Matthews' departure in 2021. A year later, he made his AEW debut, aligning with Malakai Black and Brody King in the House of Black.

On Instagram, Rhea Ripley posted about the latest addition to her fiance's desk, a Polaroid photo of herself on a stand. According to her, this would remind Buddy Matthews of who loved him the most.

"Put it on @snm_buddy desk to remind him who loves him," Ripley wrote.

Rhea Ripley was confronted by a potential WrestleMania opponent last night on RAW

With less than two weeks till Royal Rumble, the anticipation for one of the most iconic events of the year has just been increasing. One of the biggest questions is which two stars would walk away as the winners.

Both the men's and women's divisions have respective Royal Rumble matches. The winner gets a title match, which takes place at WrestleMania, the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Former women's champion Becky Lynch came out to confront Mami on RAW this week. She then talked about how they worked to the top and made a name in WWE.

She acknowledged that, at this point, Ripley was better than her. However, she was determined to prove herself wrong by winning the Royal Rumble and beating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

The Eradicator loved the idea and claimed that she would be supporting Lynch and waiting for their match in the future.

Fans will have to wait a mere ten days for the event to take place in what is one of the highly anticipated Premium Live Events of the year.

