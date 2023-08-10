WWE titleholder Rhea Ripley announces her real-life engagement

WWE Superstar and Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley has now announced her engagement to her real-life partner, Buddy Murphy. The superstar posted on Instagram, confirming the news.
Although in an on-screen role, she's been in a relationship with Dominik Mysterio, as part of Judgment Day, in reality she has been with Buddy Murphy for some time now.
The two confirmed their real-life relationship last year in February, when Ripley posted a picture of the two of them together.
Now, she has confirmed her real-life engagement to the AEW wrestler in a heartwarming post on Instagram. In a post where she was kissing the wrestler's cheek, Rhea said she was extremely happy while saying "Yes", a thousand times over.
"1000x YES! Pure F**king happiness! ❤️"
The stars were obviously extremely happy in the post together. While working for different companies, they have been happy and shared quite a few posts together over the past year showcasing their relationship.
Murphy is currently a part of AEW where he is quite an active member of the roster, featuring regularly. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley has been dominant as a women's champion, defeating everyone she comes across.
Congratulations to both stars on behalf of Sportskeeda for their real-life engagement.
