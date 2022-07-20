Rhea Ripley seemingly confirms relationship with former WWE Superstar

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Buddy Murphy.

The Eradicator is presently out of in-ring action due to an alleged brain injury. She was slated to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. However, the bout was altered due to her being medically unclear to compete.

Since May this year, rumors of Ripley dating the former WWE Superstar have been afloat. The duo was seen training together at the gym a few months ago. Murphy was signed to WWE from 2013 until his release from the company in 2021.

The Judgment Day member recently took to her social media handles and shared an image of her along with Buddy Murphy. She also included a black heart emoji in the caption of the post.

Check out her tweet below:

Murphy is currently signed to AEW, where he is part of the mysterious stable 'House of Black' featuring fellow former WWE star Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black).

The wrestling world had some adorable reactions to Rhea Ripley's post

Despite being out of in-ring competition, Rhea Ripley keeps the WWE Universe updated with her thoughts on the events in the company.

Since her debut on NXT, the former RAW Women's Champion has caught the attention of fans with her unique build and athleticism. Over time she transitioned into a gothic gimmick which apparently made her all the more intriguing to fans.

The WWE Universe had some interesting reactions to The Nightmare's recent post. A fan shared an image of Dolph Ziggler's promo, which turned into a meme where he cited it should have been him to garner a push in the company:

Another fan stated that they were a power couple:

One fan shared an image of The Usos with contrasting expressions, citing that Murphy was lucky to be dating the Judgment Day member:

Another fan shared a meme of a young girl crying with the caption that they were happy for the couple:

Another Twitter user shared a gif of a man crying with the title that it was tears of joy:

One user highlighted how both their dark, gothic factions complemented each other:

Another fan shared a gif of Kevin Hart throwing a small fit after looking at his phone:

There has been no confirmation on how long Rhea Ripley will be unable to compete in the ring. Before her injury, she was determined to become a two-time RAW Women's Champion.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will triumph in her quest to become a three-time women's champion? Let us know in the comments below.

