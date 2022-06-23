Rhea Ripley discloses medical issue that sidelined her from Money in the Bank

Rhea Ripley revealed that she's currently dealing with two injuries that have kept her off WWE Money in the Bank.

The Eradicator was scheduled to face Bianca Belair at the upcoming premium live event for the RAW Women's Championship. On the latest episode of RAW, the EST of WWE announced that Rhea will no longer be competing in the bout as she is not medically cleared.

A fatal 5-way match was held between Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Becky Lynch and Asuka to determine her replacement. Carmella emerged victorious and will now challenge Bianca Belair for the title at Money in the Bank.

WWE didn't disclose what medical issues Rhea Ripley was dealing with. However, when a fan on Instagram commented that she didn't look injured, she herself revealed what injury she has.

"Brain/teeth. Can’t see a brain injury. Stop being incompetent and reaching for nothing," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley shares an update about her WWE return

The Eradicator is currently part of the heelish Judgment Day faction along with Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The group was led by WWE Hall of Famer Edge, but he was kicked out and laid out with the con-chair-to several weeks ago.

The former RAW Women's Champion earned the right to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship after winning a #1 contender's match on RAW two weeks ago. The duo have history going back to their time on NXT. It's unfortunate that we won't see them collide at Money in the Bank.

The Australian Superstar recently took to Twitter to share an update on her return. She posted several photos with three-word caption.

"See you soon."

The WWE Universe cannot wait for Rhea Ripley to return, and when she does, we'll hopefully get to see a match between her and the current RAW Women's Champion.

