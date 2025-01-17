5 Things WWE star Corey Graves could do if he jumps ship to AEW

WWE personality Corey Graves' name is on everyone’s lips these days. The commentator has been in the middle of a tweet storm after he took shots at management's decision to demote him from main roster.

He has since posted messages on XTwitter and deleted them. There has also been a lot of chatter about who he was pointing to in one of his tweets. As this storm was brewing, there were many rumors that he could soon be leaving WWE.

However, reports suggested that he recently signed a new contract with the company and won't be moving anytime soon. In this article, we will look at five things Corey Graves could do if he jumps ship to AEW.

#5.Corey Graves could take up commentary duties

This one is self-explanatory and serves a purpose. The AEW commentary team has consisted of some solid names like Taz, Excalibur, and Nigel McGuinness, but it does feel like it might need a shake-up.

Given that McGuinness and Graves are very similar, having them on opposing shows would be great for the commentary team. That way, both Dynamite and Collision will have loudmouth commentators.

#4. Have a match against Nigel McGuinness

Corey Graves had to retire from wrestling due to his concussion issues. Ever since his retirement, he has seamlessly transitioned into the commentary desk.

Like him, AEW has someone in his ilk - the Englishman Nigel McGuinness. Like Graves, he was a full-time wrestler but had to give it up. He did wrestle against Bryan Danielson, though, in September 2024. So, if Corey wants to have one last match, a match against Nigel would be perfect.

#3. Become an authority figure

Ever since The Elite attacked Tony Khan, he has not been seen in AEW. That has left a leadership void, and no one has been able to fill it up yet.

In his absence, The Elite had been running wild, and now, Jon Moxley and co. are doing the same. Tony Khan could bring in Corey Graves and give him an authority role so that he can keep a check on things when he is out.

#2. Take Carmella with him

Carmella is one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE. During her time as champion, she had a great following as she was super over with the fans. After marrying Graves, she has taken a back seat.

She gave birth to a son in November and will be out for the foreseeable future. If her husband does indeed move to AEW, she could be compelled to move with him and work in the same company.

#1. Help Bryan Danielson take down Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley did the unthinkable when he attacked Bryan Danielson and forced him into an early retirement. It was a sad ending to a great career.

Bryan has definitely not forgotten how he was dealt with, and he could use Corey Graves to give him an edge in taking out Jon Moxley and The Death Riders when he comes back.

