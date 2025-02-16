5 Top AEW stars who could turn babyface in 2025

AEW has been on an upward trajectory when it comes to having dangerous heels on the roster. Over the past year, top names like Jon Moxley and Christian Cage have taken their character work to another level and genuinely scared their rivals.

Props should be given to Tony Khan for how he has booked them. This has given their characters a new lease on life. However, stars of that caliber are natural babyfaces.

In this article, we will take a look at five stars that could turn babyface in 2025.

#5 Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is one of the most compelling cases in this list. The AEW World Champion has been the face of the company since making his debut years ago. He has gone on to put his time in WWE behind him and has carved a new path.

Right now, Moxley is one of the most feared heels in the company. However, if history is anything to go by, he is a natural babyface, and it is only a matter of time before Tony Khan pulls the plug on his heel persona.

#4 Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone is the current AEW TBS Champion and is also one of the most hated heels in the company. The fact that she is seemingly being forced upon fans makes her a perfect candidate to be a heel.

If she does drop her title, Mone may want to go back to being a babyface again. That way, she can connect with fans who seem to have lost touch with her.

#3 & #2 Matthew and Nicholas Jackson

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are an intriguing case. Despite being the AEW Executive Vice Presidents, they have been heels since the beginning of 2024, when they confronted Sting and Darby Allin.

Over the past year, they have taken their heel game to another level and have shown no signs of stopping. But given their wrestling style, they are natural babyfaces, and Tony Khan would want to maximize on that by letting them drop their villainous persona.

#1 Saraya could come back to AEW as a babyface

Ever since her debut in AEW, Saraya has consistently shown that she has a special connection with fans. It was very evident when she won the Women’s World Title at All In at Wembley Stadium in 2023.

Over the last year, she has been part of the mid-card scene and has adopted a heel persona. After a lengthy absence, she could come back as a babyface. Given the fact that she has expressed her desire to take on Mercedes Mone, the time could be right for her to come back as a fan favorite.

