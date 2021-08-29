5 UFC fighters that have appeared on AEW television

UFC and professional wrestling have a long history with each other. Some of the greatest mixed martial artists in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship have crossed over into the realm of sports entertainment.

Likewise, there are also professional wrestlers who have crossed over into the world of mixed martial arts. Names such as Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Riddle and CM Punk have all competed in both UFC and professional wrestling.

Since its inception in 2019, AEW has seen many cameos from current and former UFC fighters on television. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five UFC fighters that have shown up in AEW.

#5. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort is a legend of the mixed martial arts game. He is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and also holds records for the most knockouts and most first-round finishes in the promotion's history.

After a mixed martial arts career that consisted of 41 fights, 26 victories, 14 losses and one no-contest, Vitor Belfort announced his MMA retirement. His decision came after his loss to Lyoto Machida at UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2018.

Belfort appeared on the May 27, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The UFC legend was a member of boxing icon 'Iron' Mike Tyson's entourage as they interrupted Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle faction.

After Jericho and Tyson exchanged words, a brawl erupted between both The Inner Circle and Tyson's entourage, including Vitor Belfort, to close the show. Le Champion and the boxing icon would later make amends on AEW Dynamite in 2021.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham