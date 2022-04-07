5 ways AEW could book former WWE Superstar Toni Storm

Former WWE star Toni Storm made her AEW debut on last week's Dynamite, much to her fans' delight, who were excited to see her in-ring return. This marked the New Zealand-born star's first televised appearance since her sudden departure from SmackDown late last year.

The former NXT UK Women's Champion parted ways with the company after she reportedly flew herself home following a triple threat match at a live event. During an appearance on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, Storm opened up about her disappointing run on the main roster.

"When you’re sat in catering, it’s not a good feeling,'' said Storm. ''Just sitting there waiting for your shot. Waiting for your big break. Waiting to show everyone what you’ve worked your life to be good at. I just sat there [asking] ‘When am I next? What’s happening?’ Now [when] stuff starts happening, I’m still like, ‘what’s going on?’ Oh, my God. What is my life?”

Now that she has made her pro wrestling return, what can fans expect from her latest run? Here are five ways AEW can book Toni Storm.

#5. Win the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Richie Agosto @AgostoAllElite Tomorrow Wednesday at #AEWDynamite , we will have the continuation of the qualifiers for the Women's Owen Hart Cup, and the start of the men's qualifiers for the Men's Owen Hart Cup. Tomorrow Wednesday at #AEWDynamite, we will have the continuation of the qualifiers for the Women's Owen Hart Cup, and the start of the men's qualifiers for the Men's Owen Hart Cup. https://t.co/2cJuIlSO8x

Storm was revealed as a mystery opponent of The Bunny in the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament qualifier. It was an emphatic victory that allowed the Kiwi to advance to the next round of the qualifiers. The tournament-style format is a great way to reintroduce Storm to the wrestling audience and showcase her wrestling abilities.

Storm arguably made her biggest impression in WWE during her victory in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Therefore, she has the experience to excel on such a platform. There are many viable contenders, but Toni should definitely be in the conversation to go all the way to the finals.

#4. Challenge for the TBS Championship

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill 🏾. Serious inquiries only. Looking to sell this gear. Anna touched it and it comes off worthless. But don’t worry. It’s NOT cheap🏾. Serious inquiries only. Looking to sell this gear. Anna touched it and it comes off worthless. But don’t worry. It’s NOT cheap 💅🏾. Serious inquiries only. 😘 https://t.co/y5sywhqXat

TBS Champion Jade Cargill is fast closing in on 30 wins at AEW. The undefeated star has elevated herself to be one of the most must-see women on the roster and needs new challengers for her title.

Toni Storm could be the perfect choice to dethrone Cargill as long as the company builds her up right. Given her in-ring expertise, the 26-year-old could also pose a formidable threat to the champion. If she wants to establish herself immediately in the company, why not go after one of its fastest rising stars in, Jade Cargill.

#3. Join an existing faction in AEW

AEW has managed to push a number of its female talents by inserting them into well-established factions. Wrestlers such as Julia Hart with Varsity Blonds, The Bunny with The Butcher and The Blade, Kris Statlander and Best Friends have benefitted from their association with the various stables they are involved with.

They might not have been given more television time or been part of major storylines if they had to go at it alone. Toni Storm's punk-rock aesthetic could certainly fit with a number of existing teams on the roster. Being partnered with Sting and Darby Allin, for example, would be an impactful way to raise her stock immediately in the eyes of the audience.

#2. Form an alliance or tag-team

While AEW does not have a Women's Tag Team Championship, we have seen several female talents forming their alliances. Teams such as The Bunny and Penelope Ford, as well as Anna Jay and Tay Conti, felt like natural partners and could also act as each other's valets if need be.

Perhaps Toni Storm could partner up with another fellow ex-WWE talent who hasn't had much of a spotlight recently. Not long ago, it was Ruby Soho with all the hype, but her momentum has suffered since.

After several years in WWE, where she had little to no exposure, fans are finally ready to see the former Ruby Riott find her feet in the professional wrestling world again. The two wrestlers could use that as their motivation to have each other's backs in the company.

#1. Challenge for the AEW Women's Championship

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



That's how a women's champion does it.



Who said she couldn't talk!?



Every obstacle you put in front of her, she knocks it down.



What else you got??



#AEWDynamite Excellent fcking promo from Thunder Rosa!!!! Holy shit.That's how a women's champion does it.Who said she couldn't talk!?Every obstacle you put in front of her, she knocks it down.What else you got?? Excellent fcking promo from Thunder Rosa!!!! Holy shit. That's how a women's champion does it. Who said she couldn't talk!? 😅 Every obstacle you put in front of her, she knocks it down. What else you got?? #AEWDynamite https://t.co/loZNfKrQAy

Thunder Rosa is currently sitting at the top of the women's division as its pre-eminent champion. She is also the most popular female babyface that the company has. It's only the beginning of her title reign, but challengers are chomping at the bit to take the crown.

While Toni Storm is a newcomer to AEW, she should be eyeing the world championship at some point as her ultimate goal. Whether it happens sooner rather than later is anyone's guess, but Storm could make a credible contender for Rosa. It would be a babyface vs babyface match at this point, but regardless of the dynamics, it would definitely be a terrific contest.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Will Toni Storm become a champion in AEW? Yes No 0 votes so far