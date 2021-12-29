“It’s the worst" - Toni Storm reflects on lack of opportunity after WWE main roster call-up

WWE SmackDown star Toni Storm has reflected on the time she spent sitting in catering following her main roster call-up.

The former NXT UK Women's Champion made her official main roster debut on the July 23rd episode of SmackDown. She recently battled Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship on the most recent episode of the blue brand.

During her appearance on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, Toni Storm stated that sitting in catering and doing nothing wasn't a good feeling.

“It’s the worst cause you just don’t know. Obviously, wrestling [can be] so unpredictable. Next week you could be main eventing and winning a title and everything could be happening or nothing. You don’t know. This is show business at the end of the day. It’s a topsy turvy industry."

"When you’re sat in catering, it’s not a good feeling. Just sitting there waiting for your shot. Waiting for your big break. Waiting to show everyone what you’ve worked your life to be good at. I just sat there [asking] ‘When am I next? What’s happening?’ Now [when] stuff starts happening, I’m still like, ‘what’s going on?’ Oh, my God. What is my life?” said Storm. (H/T SEScoops)

Toni Storm says she got to know herself more during the pandemic

Toni Storm revealed that she spent a lot of time alone in Northern England when the pandemic started. Storm said she didn't enjoy being by herself, but it gave the opportunity to learn more about who she was.

The SmackDown Superstar also got to learn more about what she wanted out of life.

“I got to know myself a little more. You know what I mean? I got to know real Toni a little bit because it’s been just years of constant, just being Toni Storm. Just traveling all around, working all around. Just doing this constantly. Then I was kind of forced to be alone and locked away. I was in North of England when it happened and by myself. I was given so much time. I was alone so much."

"At first, I hated it. And then I really started to enjoy it and [started to] know more about me and was more in touch with myself. It was a good opportunity to like, learn more about who I am and what I want out of life. And so, in that sense, that was the positivity there. I mean, it still sucked. There was no enjoyment. That was just like the worst but it was a good time to really focus on who I am as a person. I think everyone needs that from time to time,” said Storm.

Prior to arriving on the main roster, Toni Storm had a great run on both NXT UK and NXT. She also participated in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament, which she won.

Many expect Storm to become a Women's Champion on the main roster and WWE is also pushing her as a main event star on SmackDown.

