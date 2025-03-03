5 ways AEW Revolution could top John Cena's shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

AEW Revolution has been booked great so far and fans are excited for the show as several massive matches have been announced for the event. However, could Tony Khan top WWE's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event? The show had great matches and one of the most shocking moments in the company's history to close out the show.

John Cena, a beloved star for the fans, finally turned heel and aligned with The Rock. The veteran turned on Cody Rhodes to end the show. Social media was flooded with different reactions to the huge moment. Fans are wondering how Tony Khan will book the Revolution pay-per-view in order to send shockwaves throughout the pro wrestling industry.

Let's take a look at some of the things that could happen at the Crypto.com arena, which might have a huge impact on the promotion.

#5. Athena finally confronts Mercedes Mone

Since Mercedes Mone stepped foot in the Jacksonville-based promotion, fans have been wanting her to face Athena. The latter's prodigy, Billie Starkz, recently returned to AEW and was disrespected by The CEO. Many believe this might lead to the ROH Women's World Champion's arrival in AEW.

The TBS Champion is set to defend her title against STARDOM's Momo Watanabe at Revolution. If The CEO retains, she could be confronted by Athena. Fans would go into a frenzy if these two stars stood across each other in the ring.

#4. Christopher Daniels to turn on Hangman Page

The Fallen Angel was successful in calming down The Cowboy multiple times when the latter lost his cool. Despite Hangman Page retiring Christopher Daniels, the veteran has been supportive of him. Currently, the former AEW World Champion is set to wrestle MJF at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Christopher could turn on Hangman Page to complete his revenge on the star for retiring the former EVP. MJF's victory could come at the expense of the betrayal.

#3. The Young Bucks return to attack Kenny Omega

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions ambushed The Cleaner in May 2024. Currently, the duo are on a hiatus but they recently teased their comeback to the Jacksonville-based company. Kenny Omega is scheduled to take on Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship at Revolution.

During the match, The Young Bucks could resume their rivalry by costing Omega his match against The Alpha. It might be one of the most unexpected angles of the evening.

#2. Prince Nana to betray Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland and his manager Prince Nana are loved by AEW fans. The latter has been stood by The Realest star at every step. However, their relationship could be in jeopardy due to Ricochet's recent actions.

Nana's legendary robe was stolen by The One and Only. Prince recently gave an ultimatum to Swerve to bring back his robe from Ricochet.

Swerve and The Highlight of the Night will square off at the Revolution PPV. If the former loses to Ricochet, Prince Nana might not get his robe back.

Therefore, he could turn on the former AEW World Champion. This will be one of the most heartbreaking moments in AEW history.

#1. Death Riders turn on Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution

Cope is on a mission to take out every member of Death Riders. In the past couple of weeks, The Rated R-Superstar has taken out Marina Shafir, PAC, and Claudio Castagnoli. He will try to take down Wheeler Yuta on this week's Dynamite.

The reigning AEW World Champion could fall short in his title defense as his crew has already been taken care of. After Cope wins the championship, The Death Riders could turn on Jon Moxley as the latter is no more a champion.

This segment would mark a huge moment in the company's history as it will mean a fresh restart to many aspects of the product.

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for his fans at Revolution.

