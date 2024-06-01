5 Ways Becky Lynch could make AEW debut after her WWE contract expires

Becky Lynch has enjoyed a prolonged stay at the top of WWE's women's division for almost half a decade. Since her heel turn in 2018, The Man has reigned supreme as a main event talent, with several world championships to her name.

As of this week, Big Time Becks is no longer a member of the WWE roster. Lynch's contractual relations with the Stamford-based company have expired, and she is expected to be on an indefinite hiatus from professional wrestling.

Although a possible new deal with WWE seems the likely scenario for Becky's future, shockwaves would be sent across the wrestling industry if The Man somehow ends up in All Elite Wrestling.

There are numerous names in the Jacksonville-based promotion with whom Becky Lynch has an unfinished business. Aside from her possible duels with other female stars, The Man could also be a key figure in the growing inner turmoil within AEW's men's roster.

The presence of an iconic figure like Becky Lynch would significantly strengthen AEW’s growing women's division. In this article, let's take a look at five ways Becky Lynch could make her debut in All Elite Wrestling.

#5. Attacks Mercedes Mone, sets up an instant classic feud

Becky Lynch and Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, are no strangers to each other. The two stalwarts have gone back and forth several times in the past, with their 2019 Hell in a Cell match being the highlight of their storied rivalry.

Ever since she arrived at AEW, Mercedes Mone has been the center of attraction. Following her massive debut in the Tony Khan-led promotion at Dynamite: Big Business in March 2024, The CEO clinched the TBS Championship in her very first match after defeating Willow Nightingale at the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View.

Interestingly, Tony Khan does not have many top-level stars to pit against Mone right now, a situation that could change with the potential arrival of Becky Lynch.

If The Man were to sign with AEW in the future, a feud against Mercedes Mone would be the perfect way for her to kick things off. It would also allow the two performers to build a tense rivalry without any creative limitations that they faced in WWE.

Mercedes Mone revels in being the face of AEW. A debuting Becky Lynch might steal away Mone's spotlight, something that The CEO would not approve of.

#4. Dethrones "Timeless" Toni Storm

"Timeless" Toni Storm has enjoyed a career resurgence ever since she arrived at AEW. Known around the globe for her in-ring finesse, Storm's transformation into a top attraction in the Jacksonville-based promotion has gotten her immensely over with fans.

After years of neglect, the AEW Women's World Championship finally seems like a big deal, courtesy of "Timeless" Toni Storm's exceptional character work. However, Storm might have to bid her beloved title goodbye if The Man decides to come around.

A seven-time World Champion in WWE, Becky Lynch would be eager to add another feather to her cap. It won't be a surprise if Lynch ends "Timeless" Toni Storm's historic reign right away in her debut match, as she did to Bianca Belair during her return at SummerSlam 2022.

While AEW fans would certainly be upset to a degree, a world title win in her debut would quickly establish The Man as a top heel in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

#3. Leads her own heel faction to glory

AEW's attempt at creating a popular female faction has not given the desired results so far. Ever since the failure of The Outcasts, the Jacksonville-based company has refrained from pitting multiple female stars together in a stable.

Surprisingly, Becky Lynch has never led a faction in her career so far. Despite her immense success as a heel, WWE never pushed her as a potential leader of a faction.

If Becky Lynch decides to ply her trade in AEW, she would surely generate legitimate heel heat due to her being an outsider. Tony Khan could capitalize on The Man's notoriety by having her lead a new faction.

Stars such as Anna Jay and Marina Shafir, who are yet to have a breakout performance, could benefit from being aligned with such a megastar.

Moreover, a heel faction would also allow Big Time Becks to broaden her range as a character, something she may not achieve as a babyface. The homegrown female talents of AEW going up against a rampant Becky Lynch would surely make up for an interesting dynamic.

#2. Gives The Elite a "Big Time" advantage in their war against AEW

The Elite is currently the hottest act in All Elite Wrestling. Following months of drama surrounding CM Punk, The Young Bucks have finally embraced the sheer power they hold as EVPs to torment the AEW roster. With the arrival of Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry, the group now stands stronger than ever.

As The Elite keeps growing in stature, an uprising is bound to occur within the company. The men's roster has already stepped up in honor of Tony Khan, and it won't be long before the women's division also enters the fray.

To tackle a possible resistance by AEW’s female talents, The Young Bucks would consider adding Becky Lynch to their tyrant group. The Man's arrival would further strengthen the group's star power, allowing them to assert their dominance in the women's division as well.

However, if Lynch refuses to join The Elite in their crimes, there is a certain other group that may welcome her with open arms.

#1. Becky Lynch joins the Blackpool Combat Club

The image of a busted-open Becky Lynch standing over a fallen Ronda Rousey is what kickstarted The Man's journey into superstardom. It was the go-home episode of RAW before Survivor Series 2018 that fans latched onto the Becky Lynch hype train, and they have not left her to this day.

It was the essential turning point for Big Time Becks, as that image established her as a woman who knows how to use violent tactics to overpower her opponents.

If there is a faction that embodies the word "violence" the most, it is the Blackpool Combat Club. The group consists of seasoned technicians like Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro, and a fearsome brawler like Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose. In addition to a young prodigy in Wheeler Yuta, the faction is also graced by the presence of Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, who is no stranger when it comes to being violent in the ring.

During her time in WWE, The Man has had several extreme encounters with names such as Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Trish Stratus. A woman known for her unhinged style of combat, Lynch seems like a perfect fit for the Blackpool Combat Club.

Having lost some important matches recently, the group currently finds itself with very little momentum. A possible addition of Big Time Becks might be the key for the violent group to reclaim their glory.

