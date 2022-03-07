5 ways MJF vs CM Punk can end at AEW Revolution 2022

They may have faced off once already, but AEW has built to MJF vs. CM Punk at Revolution 2022 in tremendous fashion. From teasing the turns of various stars involved to bloody confrontations and even a segment where no words needed to be spoken, this build has had everything.

Both men are among the greatest talkers to ever hold a mic inside the squared circle. As Punk already has, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is bound to inspire generations too.

The AEW World Championship may be held by both of them eventually, but for now, they'll face off at Revolution 2022 with no title involved. However, the Dog Collar Match still has some very high stakes.

Should Hangman Page retain his title against Adam Cole in the main event of the pay-per-view, it seems likely that the next contender will be the victor of this match.

Punk vs. Cole, Page vs. Friedman, Friedman vs. Cole and Punk vs. Page all deserve to main event pay-per-views in their own right. But before that, let's take a look at five potential finishes to Punk vs. Friedman this Sunday.

#5 in our list of potential finishes to MJF vs CM Punk at AEW Revolution 2022 - clean victory

Either men could pick up a clean victory this Sunday

Friedman and Punk are two incredibly gifted performers in the ring. Their matches are so packed with dramatic moments that they can almost be taken apart and examined for easter eggs. The two have developed unique methods to tell stories the way they want them told.

Their clash on the 2/2/22 edition of Dynamite proves that both men can one-up each other in the ring. This could set us up for a fascinating finish to their first feud should one of them manage to pin the other clean in the middle of the ring.

AEW could look to go with either man, as a loss wouldn't hurt MJF or CM Punk at this moment. A clean defeat could derail any upcoming title challenge, but it wouldn't harm either in the long run.

#4 The Dynamite Diamond Ring pays dividends again

The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner has ensure that he uses it to full effect

The Salt of the Earth has won AEW's Dynamite Diamond Ring on three separate occasions. If anybody can turn the ring into a weapon, it's him. As has been quite evident in the past, Friedman loves to put the ring to use in order to pick up victories over his opponents.

In his bout with the Straight Edge Superstar on Dynamite last month, Friedman sneakily received the ring from Wardlow and used it to knock Punk out. Not only did this protect his rival in defeat, it also ensured that MJF could laud the victory over Punk's head in the buildup to this match.

Friedman handed the Chicago native his first loss in All Elite Wrestling, and could very well do it again at the pay-per-view.

#3 Punk finds himself some iconic allies

Ever since CM Punk beat Darby Allin at All Out 2021, there has been a mutual respect between the two men. AEW even went out of their way to ensure that Punk, Allin and Sting shared a passing-of-the-torch moment in the ring after the conclusion of the bout.

Should Punk find himself in dire straits this weekend, could he find himself some allies in the Daredevil and The Icon to even the odds against The Pinnacle?

Allin and Sting are booked in a six-man Tornado Tag Match alongside Sammy Guevara against the AHFO at Revolution. Although unlikely, we could see both men make a second appearance at the pay-per-view in aid of Punk.

#2 Wardlow causes mayhem at AEW Revolution 2022

Wardlow will eventually turn on Maxwell Jacob Friedman. There is no two ways about it, and AEW have gone about setting up the turn tremendously. This storyline is as slow-burn as slow-burns go, and the payoff will be nothing short of spectacular.

But could the turn occur as soon as this Sunday? When MJF slapped Wardlow on Dynamite, the tension between the two men was palpable. The inevitable Symphony of Powerbombs on Friedman may very well be Mr. Mayhem's masterpiece.

#1 Speaking of turns, could either CM Punk or MJF turn at AEW Revolution 2022?

Both men have teased turns during the course of this feud

Over the course of this long-term story, two moments stand out - Friedman's heartbreaking babyface promo on the February 23rd edition of Dynamite and CM Punk's borderline heel promo in Long Island.

While Friedman's tale of childhood bullying may come across more as a supervillain origin story, it proved that the Salt of the Earth may be primed for a redemption arc somewhere down the line. However, no case need be made for Punk to portray the role of heel - he is one of the best to ever do it.

Either man could turn at Revolution 2022 to affect the outcome of the match in a way that is sure to swerve everyone watching.

Punk could give in to his frustrations and turn out to be everything Friedman said he was. MJF, on the other hand, could be a bloody mess that refuses to give in a la Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIII.

While a double turn may be one of the unlikeliest outcomes of the match, one turn could take place without the other. Punk could finally turn heel or Friedman could turn face.

Regardless of a potential turn, this promises to be one of the matches of the night and a moment in AEW history that will be spoken of for years to come. A celebration of the art of the promo will culminate at Revolution 2022, and wrestling fans around the world will be the true victors of the evening.

