5 wrestlers who should be Danhausen's first opponent in AEW

Danhausen has had minimal involvement in AEW so far. While he has seemingly aligned himself with Orange Cassidy's stable, his motives are somewhat of a mystery.

The indie sensation has so far "cursed" a couple of AEW stars and interfered in some key matches, but that is all the action he has been in. It remains to be seen how his unique gimmick fits into the ripe environment of Tony Khan's promotion.

The star has not had any matches since his debut back at Beach Break. However, it is interesting to speculate what kind of wrestlers Mr. 'Very Nice, Very Evil' will go up against. Indie fans will know how quick his moveset is in the ring, which will make it fun to watch him square off against the very skilled AEW roster.

Here are 5 wrestlers that would be perfect as Danhausen's first opponent in AEW.

#5 Danhausen could have his first matchup against Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks came really close to becoming the Face of the Revolution at the latest pay-per-view, almost claiming the chance to challenge the TNT Champion. However, Danhausen interfered in the 6 man clash to put a 'curse' on the Team Taz member. This proved to be a distraction for Ricky, who was thwarted by Wardlow.

This encounter could easily escalate into a full-scale feud. Mr. 'Very Nice, Very Evil' is very entertaining in the ring, and a battle against an equally skilled Ricky Starks would be a treat to watch.

#4 Danhausen versus Adam Cole

Adam Cole is one of the hottest young talents in AEW right now, and it is clear that Tony Khan is building him up to be a major player. His recent feud with Hangman Adam Page is an indicator of his top tier status in the All Elite scene.

It is worth noting that Adam Cole was the first AEW wrestler to interact with the indie sensation, as the latter tried to put a curse on Cole during the Beach Break special episode of Dynamite. While Cole seems to be a long way off from winning against Adam Page, Danhausen might be a great opponent for him to switch up the atmosphere. Both wrestlers are technical stars, which would make for an interesting fight.

#3 Danhausen versus Keith Lee

Keith Lee's release from WWE was a surprise to wrestling fans worldwide. Many believed that the Limitless One's larger-than-life presence and personality was a certified recipe for success on the main roster. In actuality, Lee spent very little time competing on RAW. When he did, the WWE Universe was baffled as to why the company had stripped away iconic pieces of his character, including his theme song, ring gear, and even a change to his name.

Keith has great mic skills to go along with his wrestling talent. His strength was recently put on full display at AEW Revolution, when he was able to fling Orange Cassidy clean over the ropes outside the ring. An unconventional match between Keith and Mr. 'Very Nice, Very Evil' might work, with the latter resorting to using brains instead of brute force. Regardless of who wins, it would be very entertaining to watch and provide a big first match opportunity for the indie sensation.

#2 Danhausen versus Shane “Swerve” Strickland

Swerve Strickland is All Elite, and the former WWE star has now joined quite a number of his former peers in AEW after signing his contract during the Revolution pay-per-view. "Swerve" made a name for himself in various independent promotions shortly before signing with WWE.

He has met and fought a lot of AEW stars in various promotions, but has never squared off against the indie sensation. With him in AEW, there is a possibility of him coming face-to-face with Mr. 'Very Nice, Very Evil.'

Swerve Strickland's unique style will surely be perfect against Danhausen, and fans will be excited to see them in the ring.

#1 Danhausen versus Jon Moxley

Out of all the AEW performers Danhausen has 'cursed', Jon Moxley is definitely the most prominent. While Moxley is embroiled in a storyline with Bryan Danielson right now, it is possible that he will try to pay back the indie sensation. Moxley is an unforgiving wrestler, and it seems unlikely that he will ignore Mr. 'Very Nice, Very Evil's' interference.

With Jon Moxley being a ruthless wrestler, it will be interesting to see how he deals with the indie sensation's unconventional fighting technique. It may be a while before the two get to face off against each other, but it will probably be one of the most memorable fights in Tony Khan's company.

